Exclusive: Nawazuddin Siddiqui 'doesn't consider himself icon', says 'even a lifetime is short' to become actor

Despite being active in film for over two decades, and being part of several critical and commercial successful films, Nawazuddin Siddiqui still doesn't consider himself as an icon, or even an actor.

In an industry often driven by labels and larger-than-life personas, Nawazuddin Siddiqui continues to stand apart with his grounded perspective on success and craft. Despite being active in the movies since the late 90s, Nawaz doesn't consider himself an icon or even an actor.

Having delivered unforgettable performances in Gangs of Wasseypur, Manjhi – The Mountain Man, Bajrangi Bhaijaan, and Thackeray, he is widely regarded as one of the most compelling performers of his generation. Yet, despite such a celebrated filmography, the actor still believes he has not become a “good actor,” refusing to buy into the idea of being an “icon.”

He further added, "I don’t consider myself an icon. I haven’t become an actor yet, I am still learning, still evolving,” he shared, reflecting on his journey. For Nawazuddin, acting is not a destination but a continuous process of growth, one that demands patience, discipline, and an unending hunger to improve."

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Nawazuddin has, over the years, set a benchmark for performance, with every role feeling like a masterclass in acting. “Becoming a good actor is a lifelong pursuit, and even a lifetime feels too short for it,” he added, underlining the depth of commitment he brings to his work. In an era where instant fame often overshadows dedication, his words serve as a reminder that true artistry lies in constant reinvention.

Over the years, Nawazuddin Siddiqui has built a reputation for delivering nuanced, powerful performances across genres. Yet, his refusal to settle or self-congratulate is what continues to define him. For the actor, every role is an opportunity to learn, unlearn, and push boundaries.

As he continues this relentless pursuit of excellence, audiences can look forward to seeing him next in Main Actor Nahi Hoon and Tumbbad 2. Beyond these, the actor also has around six to seven promising films lined up, further cementing his position as one of the most prolific and dedicated performers in the industry today.