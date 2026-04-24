FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
Headlines

RBI cancels Paytm Payments Bank's license after years of restrictions

Exclusive: Nawazuddin Siddiqui 'doesn't consider himself icon', says 'even a lifetime is short' to become actor

IPL 2026: R Ashwin calls out Hardik Pandya’s tactical error against CSK after MI loss

West Bengal Elections 2026: PM Modi says women not safe under TMC, calls for BJP rule

Is AAP facing existential crisis after Raghav Chadha quits? Party split fears grow

Will Sai Sudharsan topple Chris Gayle's record of fastest 2,000 IPL runs in RCB vs GT clash?

What Impact Can a Zero-Balance Savings Account Have on Your Life?

Why the Sharpest Investors in Enterprise Learning Are Backing Yuvraj Singh

Israel's PM suffering from cancer? Why did Benjamin Netanyahu keep his medical condition secret during Iran War?

Rakul Preet Singh breaks silence on Jackky Bhagnani's 'situationship' remark, slams clickbait statements: 'It's not funny'

  • LATEST
RBI cancels Paytm Payments Bank's license after years of restrictions

RBI cancels Paytm Payments Bank's license after years of curbs

Exclusive: Nawazuddin Siddiqui 'doesn't consider himself icon', says 'even a lifetime is short' to become actor

Exclusive: Nawazuddin Siddiqui 'doesn't consider himself icon'

Will Sai Sudharsan topple Chris Gayle's record of fastest 2,000 IPL runs in RCB vs GT clash?

Will Sai Sudharsan topple Chris Gayle's record of fastest 2,000 IPL runs in RCB

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Nita Ambani gifts peacock brooch worth Rs 3 lakhs to chef Vikas Khanna, check details

Nita Ambani gifts peacock brooch worth Rs 3 lakhs to chef Vikas Khanna

Varun Dhawan turns 39: From 'Wow' to 'Besharmi Ki Height', 5 times birthday boy gave chartbuster party songs

Varun Dhawan turns 39: From 'Wow' to 'Besharmi Ki Height', 5 times birthday boy

The TIME100 Gala: From Nita Ambani, Hailey Bieber to Dakota Johnson, global icons dazzle red carpet; see viral pics

The TIME100 Gala: From Nita Ambani, Hailey Bieber to Dakota Johnson, global

HomeBollywood

BOLLYWOOD

Exclusive: Nawazuddin Siddiqui 'doesn't consider himself icon', says 'even a lifetime is short' to become actor

Despite being active in film for over two decades, and being part of several critical and commercial successful films, Nawazuddin Siddiqui still doesn't consider himself as an icon, or even an actor.

Latest News

Simran Singh

Updated : Apr 24, 2026, 07:20 PM IST | Edited by : Simran Singh

Exclusive: Nawazuddin Siddiqui 'doesn't consider himself icon', says 'even a lifetime is short' to become actor
Nawazuddin Siddiqui
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

In an industry often driven by labels and larger-than-life personas, Nawazuddin Siddiqui continues to stand apart with his grounded perspective on success and craft. Despite being active in the movies since the late 90s, Nawaz doesn't consider himself an icon or even an actor.

Having delivered unforgettable performances in Gangs of Wasseypur, Manjhi – The Mountain Man, Bajrangi Bhaijaan, and Thackeray, he is widely regarded as one of the most compelling performers of his generation. Yet, despite such a celebrated filmography, the actor still believes he has not become a “good actor,” refusing to buy into the idea of being an “icon.”

He further added, "I don’t consider myself an icon. I haven’t become an actor yet, I am still learning, still evolving,” he shared, reflecting on his journey. For Nawazuddin, acting is not a destination but a continuous process of growth, one that demands patience, discipline, and an unending hunger to improve."

Also read: Viral video: Rakesh Bedi breaks silence on getting Rs 1 crore bonus for Dhurandhar, debunks rumours with sarcasm: 'Kiski jeb mein hai bata do'

Nawazuddin has, over the years, set a benchmark for performance, with every role feeling like a masterclass in acting. “Becoming a good actor is a lifelong pursuit, and even a lifetime feels too short for it,” he added, underlining the depth of commitment he brings to his work. In an era where instant fame often overshadows dedication, his words serve as a reminder that true artistry lies in constant reinvention.

Over the years, Nawazuddin Siddiqui has built a reputation for delivering nuanced, powerful performances across genres. Yet, his refusal to settle or self-congratulate is what continues to define him. For the actor, every role is an opportunity to learn, unlearn, and push boundaries. 

As he continues this relentless pursuit of excellence, audiences can look forward to seeing him next in Main Actor Nahi Hoon and Tumbbad 2. Beyond these, the actor also has around six to seven promising films lined up, further cementing his position as one of the most prolific and dedicated performers in the industry today.

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
RBI cancels Paytm Payments Bank's license after years of restrictions
RBI cancels Paytm Payments Bank's license after years of curbs
Exclusive: Nawazuddin Siddiqui 'doesn't consider himself icon', says 'even a lifetime is short' to become actor
Exclusive: Nawazuddin Siddiqui 'doesn't consider himself icon'
IPL 2026: R Ashwin calls out Hardik Pandya’s tactical error against CSK after MI loss
IPL 2026: R Ashwin calls out Hardik Pandya’s tactical error against CSK after MI
West Bengal Elections 2026: PM Modi says women not safe under TMC, calls for BJP rule
West Bengal elections: PM Modi says women not safe under TMC
Is AAP facing existential crisis after Raghav Chadha quits? Party split fears grow
Raghav Chadha quits AAP: Is this beginning of end for Kejriwal's party?
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
Nita Ambani gifts peacock brooch worth Rs 3 lakhs to chef Vikas Khanna, check details
Nita Ambani gifts peacock brooch worth Rs 3 lakhs to chef Vikas Khanna
Varun Dhawan turns 39: From 'Wow' to 'Besharmi Ki Height', 5 times birthday boy gave chartbuster party songs
Varun Dhawan turns 39: From 'Wow' to 'Besharmi Ki Height', 5 times birthday boy
The TIME100 Gala: From Nita Ambani, Hailey Bieber to Dakota Johnson, global icons dazzle red carpet; see viral pics
The TIME100 Gala: From Nita Ambani, Hailey Bieber to Dakota Johnson, global
Who is Julia Varvaro? DHS counterterrorism official under investigation amid ‘sugar daddy’ relationship and luxury gifts allegations; know more
Who is Julia Varvaro? DHS counterterrorism official under investigation
Meet Emily Hart: 'Hot' MAGA influencer revealed to be an AI created by Indian medical student; Pro-Trump content made him earn dollars
Meet Emily Hart: 'Hot' MAGA influencer revealed to be an AI created by Indian
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
DNA ORIGINALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE
Advertisement