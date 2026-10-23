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Exclusive: Nana Patekar's son Malhar BREAKS SILENCE on Tanushree Dutta insulting his father after star's demise: 'We had to go through a lot'

Nana Patekar's son, Malhar Patekar, has finally broken the silence on Tanushree Dutta's distasteful comments about his late father and reacted in a way that will surely surprise you.

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Simran Singh

Updated : Oct 23, 2026, 05:11 PM IST

Exclusive: Nana Patekar's son Malhar BREAKS SILENCE on Tanushree Dutta insulting his father after star's demise: 'We had to go through a lot'
Malhar with Nana Patekar, Tanushree Dutta (Image source: Facebook, Twitter)
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Late superstar Nana Patekar's son, Malhar Patekar, has reacted to the claims, allegations, and insults made by actress Tanushree Dutta against his father. On October 8, moviegoers and Nana's fans got a huge shock after learning about his sudden demise. Soon after the Krantiveer actor's demise, Tanushree Dutta started putting out videos and statements about the late actor. 

Tanushree Dutta insulted late Nana Patekar

The Aashiq Banaya Aapne actress called Nana's death 'Evil Dead' and went on to claim that even his demise is fake, as he was involved in the Disha Salian murder case. Does any of this make sense? No, it isn't. As a result, Tanushree faced brutal backlash on the internet, with many netizens slamming her for milking Nana's death to revive her existence. 

Malhar Patekar responds to DNA 

Days after Tanushree's obnoxious claims, Malhar Patekar shares his take on the controversy. Two days after Nana passed away, DNA tried to reach Malhar for a comment, but he was busy with the final rituals. We even dropped a voice note, asking for his take on Tanushree's claims. Finally, on October 23, Malhar responded to our message and dropped a big statement about the controversy. 

What does Malhar wish to say about Tanushree mocking his father's demise? 

Reacting to Tanushree's statements, Malhar said, "I already mentioned in the press that we never spoke a word about the case when it was active, nor do we intend to do so now. Instead, we went the judicial way, as we respect the honourable judiciary and the honourable police department. Hence, we cooperated with them all through the years." 

Malhar remembers Nanasaheb, clarifies they hold no grudge against Tanushree

While quoting his father, Malhar further added, "Honourable Nanasaheb, at the insistence of the respected media, just happened to say only one line in response to everything, and that was, "The truth remains as it is. It was the same yesterday, and it will stay the same today, tomorrow, and forever ". Our patience paid off, and we were cleared of everything." Malhar added that the family has suffered a lot; still, they don't hold any grudge against Dutta. Malhar concluded, "We had to go through a lot, but we hold no grudges against anybody. I wish everybody the best, and may God bless them."

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