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Exclusive: Mirzapur director Gurmmeet Singh snaps at Tigmanshu Dhulia's criticism over his film: 'Jab 70s mein Angry Young Man aaye...'

Director Gurmmeet Singh reacts to Tigmanshu Dhulia's criticism of his film and series, Mirzapur. In 2026, if Dhurandhar: The Revenge and Hanuman Ansh created history, Mirzapur: The Movie also performed beyond expectations. The big-screen adaptation of the hit web series is the biggest blockbuster by producers Farhan Akhtar and Ritesh Sidhwani, under their banner, Excel Entertainment. 

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Simran Singh

Updated : Oct 09, 2026, 09:52 PM IST

Exclusive: Mirzapur director Gurmmeet Singh snaps at Tigmanshu Dhulia's criticism over his film: 'Jab 70s mein Angry Young Man aaye...'
Gurmmeet Singh, Tigmanshu Dulia, poster of Mirzapur (Image source: Instagram, IMDb)
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Director Gurmmeet Singh reacts to Tigmanshu Dhulia's criticism of his film and series, Mirzapur. In 2026, if Dhurandhar: The Revenge and Hanuman Ansh created history, Mirzapur: The Movie also performed beyond expectations. The big-screen adaptation of the hit web series is the biggest blockbuster by producers Farhan Akhtar and Ritesh Sidhwani, under their banner, Excel Entertainment. 

Why Tigmanshu Dhulia criticise Mirzapur: The Movie?

Fans of Mirzapur loved the film, making it one of the biggest hits of the year. However, soon after the release, Tigmanshu Dhulia expressed his disappointment with the film. While promoting his movie Ghamasaan, Dhulia said in an interview that the heartland of India deserved better stories. Movies and series like Mirzapur are heavily exaggerated. 

How did Gurmmeet Singh respond to Dhulia's criticism?

Gurmmeet Singh joined DNA India for an exclusive interaction, discussing the success of his latest directorial and the criticism it faced. Asked him to share his thoughts on Dhulia's remark about his film, Gurmmeet said, "Yeh tabhi hota agar sirf ek tarah ki films ban rahi hoti. North pe toh aur bhi kahaniyaan ban rahi hain, bahut engaging hain, inspiring stories ban rahi hain. Laapataa Ladies ho ya Hanuman Ansh ho, toh aisa kuch nahi hai ki sirf violence wali kahani ban rahi hai. Har type aur har colour ki story honi chaiye." 

Singh further explained how Amitabh Bachchan brought a revolution in cinema, but decades later the stories do change accordingly. He added, "Ek evolution hai, understanding hai. Jab 70s ya 80s mein Angry Young Man aaye the, if you ask your parents, they will admit that it was path-breaking for them at that time, because they've never seen such irreverent characters. 20-30 years later, the journey would be different, and so would the stories." Gurmmeet concluded, "Aap toh choose kar rahe ho pay kar ke yeh dekhna. So ultimately it's your choice. If it interests you, you'll watch or else skip it. I don't think is mein vivad ka koi point bhi hai."

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