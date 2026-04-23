FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
Headlines

How much does MS Dhoni earn every day? CSK star’s net worth, cars and endorsements revealed

Exclusive: Medha Shankr reveals 'strange marriage proposals' she received after 12th Fail, signed Ginny Wedss Sunny 2 to avoid getting stereotyped

Iran war: Trump orders US Navy to 'shoot and kill' boats putting mines in Strait of Hormuz

'Unfair to drag me, armed forces in politics': Gen (Retd) MM Naravane slams Rahul Gandhi over brandishing his memoir in Lok Sabha

Fact check: Anurag Basu confirms 'no delay' in Kartik Aaryan-Sreeleela romantic film, will release in 2026: 'We are very much on schedule'

Kalki Koechlin admits divorce from Anurag Kashyap was 'hurtful', reveals why she stayed away from Dev D director: 'We needed to stay out of each other’s lives'

Trump issues first statement after 'hellhole' remark on India: 'Great country with very good friend at top'

BCCI wants Jasprit Bumrah to play remaining WTC Tests, Team India told to refocus on red-ball cricket

From suicide drones to naval mines: Iran's five weapons keep Donald Trump trapped in war

David Dhawan breaks silence on how Dhurandhar success affected Rakesh Bedi: 'Chaal change ho gayi hai'

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
How much does MS Dhoni earn every day? CSK star’s net worth, cars and endorsements revealed

How much does MS Dhoni earn every day? CSK star’s net worth, cars and endorsemen

Exclusive: Medha Shankr reveals 'strange marriage proposals' she received after 12th Fail, signed Ginny Wedss Sunny 2 to avoid getting stereotyped

Exclusive: Medha Shankr reveals 'strange marriage proposals' after 12th Fail

Delhi News: Ex-Help Dragged IRS Officer's Daughter Down The Stairs For Fingerprint To Open Safe

Delhi News: Ex-Help Dragged IRS Officer's Daughter Down The Stairs For Fingerprint To Open Safe

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Who is Julia Varvaro? DHS counterterrorism official under investigation amid ‘sugar daddy’ relationship and luxury gifts allegations; know more

Who is Julia Varvaro? DHS counterterrorism official under investigation

Meet Emily Hart: 'Hot' MAGA influencer revealed to be an AI created by Indian medical student; Pro-Trump content made him earn dollars

Meet Emily Hart: 'Hot' MAGA influencer revealed to be an AI created by Indian

World Book Day 2026: From Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Neena Gupta to Twinkle Khanna; 7 Bollywood actresses who became powerful authors

World Book Day 2026: From Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Neena Gupta to Twinkle Khanna

HomeBollywood

BOLLYWOOD

Exclusive: Medha Shankr reveals 'strange marriage proposals' she received after 12th Fail, signed Ginny Wedss Sunny 2 to avoid getting stereotyped

While promoting her upcoming release, Ginny Wedss Sunny 2, Medha Shankr opened up about her breakthrough success with her debut 12th Fail, and how she got the weirdest marriage proposals.

Latest News

Simran Singh

Updated : Apr 23, 2026, 08:44 PM IST | Edited by : Simran Singh

Exclusive: Medha Shankr reveals 'strange marriage proposals' she received after 12th Fail, signed Ginny Wedss Sunny 2 to avoid getting stereotyped
Medha Shankr
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

After becoming a national crush with her debut film, actress Medha Shankr will soon be seen in a family entertainer, Ginny Wedss Sunny 2. In this rom-com, Medha is paired with Avinash Tiwary, and it's her second film after impressing the masses and critics with 12th Fail. Her simplicity wooed the audience to such an extent that she got some weird proposals. In an interview with DNA India, discussing how the fans would express their desire to marry her straightaway.

'Mere fans mujhse shaadi karna chahte hai, date nahi': Medha Shankr

Speaking about the effect her debut performance left on fans, Medha reveals that her family was bombarded with marriage proposals for her. She says, "Family ko toh nahi, but haan I would like to say, mere fans mujhe date nahi karna chahta, sidha shaadi karna chahte hai (laughs). That's very sweet. They see a patni (wife) in me. But aisa shaadi nahi." However, she adds that after Ginny Wedss Sunny 2, she might get more wedding proposals, "Iske baad ho sakta hai, kyuki ab toh shaadi bhi dekhi li."

Medha Shankr on why Ginny Wedss Sunny 2, and projects she rejected after 12th Fail

Medha admits that, like several young actors, she doesn't like to be typecast into a particular role, and she has rejected several offers before saying yes to Ginny Wedss Sunny 2. "Mujhe yeh samaj aa gaya ki mujhe 12th Fail se bahut pyaar mila, mere character ko bahut pyaar mila. Toh fans ke liye meri image chap chuki thi. Mujhe yaad hai ki ek agar Instagram pe main koi jeans ke saath photo dalu, toh log comment karte the, ki aap saree hi pheno. Toh, yes, I had this thing that I don't want to fall into a certain image. Log yeh samaj hi na paye ki main kuch bhi kar sakti hoon." Ginny Wedss Sunny 2 will release in cinemas on April 24.

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
How much does MS Dhoni earn every day? CSK star’s net worth, cars and endorsements revealed
How much does MS Dhoni earn every day? CSK star’s net worth, cars and endorsemen
Exclusive: Medha Shankr reveals 'strange marriage proposals' she received after 12th Fail, signed Ginny Wedss Sunny 2 to avoid getting stereotyped
Exclusive: Medha Shankr reveals 'strange marriage proposals' after 12th Fail
Iran war: Trump orders US Navy to 'shoot and kill' boats putting mines in Strait of Hormuz
Trump orders US Navy to 'shoot, kill' boats putting mines in Hormuz
'Unfair to drag me, armed forces in politics': Gen (Retd) MM Naravane slams Rahul Gandhi over brandishing his memoir in Lok Sabha
'Unfair to drag me in politics': Gen Naravane slams Rahul Gandhi
Fact check: Anurag Basu confirms 'no delay' in Kartik Aaryan-Sreeleela romantic film, will release in 2026: 'We are very much on schedule'
Anurag Basu confirms 'no delay' in Kartik Aaryan-Sreeleela romantic film
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
Who is Julia Varvaro? DHS counterterrorism official under investigation amid ‘sugar daddy’ relationship and luxury gifts allegations; know more
Who is Julia Varvaro? DHS counterterrorism official under investigation
Meet Emily Hart: 'Hot' MAGA influencer revealed to be an AI created by Indian medical student; Pro-Trump content made him earn dollars
Meet Emily Hart: 'Hot' MAGA influencer revealed to be an AI created by Indian
World Book Day 2026: From Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Neena Gupta to Twinkle Khanna; 7 Bollywood actresses who became powerful authors
World Book Day 2026: From Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Neena Gupta to Twinkle Khanna
Bigg Boss: From Shehnaaz Gill, Priyanka Chahar Choudhary to Tanya Mittal; most popular women across the seasons
Bigg Boss: From Shehnaaz Gill, Priyanka Chahar Choudhary to Tanya Mittal
World Earth Day 2026: From Alia Bhatt, Ajay Devgn to Riteish Deshmukh: 5 Bollywood celebrities who are investing in sustainable choices
World Earth Day 2026: From Alia Bhatt, Ajay Devgn to Riteish Deshmukh
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE
Advertisement