Exclusive: Medha Shankr reveals 'strange marriage proposals' she received after 12th Fail, signed Ginny Wedss Sunny 2 to avoid getting stereotyped

While promoting her upcoming release, Ginny Wedss Sunny 2, Medha Shankr opened up about her breakthrough success with her debut 12th Fail, and how she got the weirdest marriage proposals.

After becoming a national crush with her debut film, actress Medha Shankr will soon be seen in a family entertainer, Ginny Wedss Sunny 2. In this rom-com, Medha is paired with Avinash Tiwary, and it's her second film after impressing the masses and critics with 12th Fail. Her simplicity wooed the audience to such an extent that she got some weird proposals. In an interview with DNA India, discussing how the fans would express their desire to marry her straightaway.

'Mere fans mujhse shaadi karna chahte hai, date nahi': Medha Shankr

Speaking about the effect her debut performance left on fans, Medha reveals that her family was bombarded with marriage proposals for her. She says, "Family ko toh nahi, but haan I would like to say, mere fans mujhe date nahi karna chahta, sidha shaadi karna chahte hai (laughs). That's very sweet. They see a patni (wife) in me. But aisa shaadi nahi." However, she adds that after Ginny Wedss Sunny 2, she might get more wedding proposals, "Iske baad ho sakta hai, kyuki ab toh shaadi bhi dekhi li."

Medha Shankr on why Ginny Wedss Sunny 2, and projects she rejected after 12th Fail

Medha admits that, like several young actors, she doesn't like to be typecast into a particular role, and she has rejected several offers before saying yes to Ginny Wedss Sunny 2. "Mujhe yeh samaj aa gaya ki mujhe 12th Fail se bahut pyaar mila, mere character ko bahut pyaar mila. Toh fans ke liye meri image chap chuki thi. Mujhe yaad hai ki ek agar Instagram pe main koi jeans ke saath photo dalu, toh log comment karte the, ki aap saree hi pheno. Toh, yes, I had this thing that I don't want to fall into a certain image. Log yeh samaj hi na paye ki main kuch bhi kar sakti hoon." Ginny Wedss Sunny 2 will release in cinemas on April 24.