FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
Headlines

Exclusive | Masti 4 director Milap Zaveri REACTS to cuts in Vivek Oberoi, Riteish Deshmukh, Aftab Shivdasani film: 'Censor board has been extremely..'

Ashes 2025-26: Full schedule, squads, timings and how to watch Australia vs England live in India

Railway Minister shares BIG update on India's bullet train project, inaugural run to cover 100 km between Surat and Vapi in...

Double disaster for South Africa! Two key players hit by injury scares before crucial Guwahati Test

SHRM India Day 2 Sparks Life-altering Discussions on the Future of Work

Arbaaz Khan, Sshura Khan share first glimpse of their newborn daughter Sipaara Khan; see pics

Delhi-NCR pollution: SC directs CAQM to shift sport competition to safer months, orders subsistence allowance for...

BIG win for Indian billionaire Gautam Adani as Adani company's Rs 13552 crore proposal gets nod for...

'I firmly believe...': Sourav Ganguly drops bombshell on Gautam Gambhir's future as India's Test coach

From Aaman Devgan to Vedang Raina: How Gen Z rising stars are redefining winter fashion with effortless

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
Exclusive | Masti 4 director Milap Zaveri REACTS to cuts in Vivek Oberoi, Riteish Deshmukh, Aftab Shivdasani film: 'Censor board has been extremely..'

Masti 4 director Milap Zaveri REACTS to cuts in Vivek, Riteish, Aftab film

Ashes 2025-26: Full schedule, squads, timings and how to watch Australia vs England live in India

Ashes 2025-26: Full schedule, squads, timings and how to watch Australia vs Engl

Double disaster for South Africa! Two key players hit by injury scares before crucial Guwahati Test

Double disaster for South Africa! Two key players hit by injury scares before

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Meet Sara Arjun, Ranveer Singh's heroine in Dhurandhar, 20 years younger than him, was India's highest-paid child actor, her father is actor...

Meet Sara Arjun, Ranveer Singh's heroine in Dhurandhar, her father is actor...

Indian actor owns most expensive home worth Rs 800 crore; bigger than Shah Rukh Khan's Mannat, Salman Khan's Galaxy, Amitabh Bachchan's Jalsa

Indian actor owns most expensive home worth Rs 800 crore

From Parineeti Chopra-Raghav Chadha to Anushka Sharma-Virat Kohli: Unique baby names of Bollywood celebrities and their meaning

Unique baby names of Bollywood celebrities and their meaning

HomeBollywood

BOLLYWOOD

Exclusive | Masti 4 director Milap Zaveri REACTS to cuts in Vivek Oberoi, Riteish Deshmukh, Aftab Shivdasani film: 'Censor board has been extremely..'

Writer-director Milap Zaveri revealed how the Censor Board of Film Certification reacted to Mastiii 4, and how many cuts and changes they suggested before passing the film with an A certificate.

Latest News

Simran Singh

Updated : Nov 19, 2025, 05:08 PM IST | Edited by : Simran Singh

Exclusive | Masti 4 director Milap Zaveri REACTS to cuts in Vivek Oberoi, Riteish Deshmukh, Aftab Shivdasani film: 'Censor board has been extremely..'
Milap Zaveri, Mastii 4 poster
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

The Masti franchise is revived with the original trio, Vivek Oberoi, Riteish Deshmukh, and Aftab Shivdasani, and Masti 4 (Mastiii 4) is set to release in cinemas soon. Usually, a sex comedy like Masti 4 is subjected to heavy censorship. Back in 2016, Kya Kool Hai Hum 3 was passed with 34 cuts, which ultimately hampered the final product. Mastiii 4 is also intended to be a no-brainer adult comedy, and it might have had a tough time getting certification from the Censor Board. However, the film's director, Milap Zaveri, revealed it all and acknowledged the Censor Board for clearing Mastii 4 with minimal cuts. 

Censor Board has been gracious and understanding: Milap Zaveri

In an exclusive conversation with DNA India, Milap reveals that the Censor Board was gracious enough to pass the film with very few cuts. He says, "Masti 4 ko A certificate mila hai. We don't have too many cuts. The censor board has been extremely gracious and understanding. They know it's an adult film." 

Milap also adds that the latest instalment is very much in the zone of the first instalment (2004), thus CBFC passed the film without suggesting any major changes, "Masti 4 is very similar to Masti 1. Masti 4 is not as naughty as Grand Masti; it's closer to Masti 1. Censor ne pass bhi kar diya aur zyada cuts bhi nahi diye." Ask him about the cuts the board gave to them, and Milap adds, "Kuch chote-chote, kuch words ko changes kiye hai- visuals toh bahut kam change kiye hai."  

About cuts in Mastiii 4

As per the report of Bollywood Hungama, 39 seconds of total footage have been cut from the movie. The word “behen” was substituted with another term, and the “item” was also replaced in a separate portion. A nine-second “top angle animal humping” shot was asked to be removed. Furthermore, the CBFC instructed the makers to reduce a 30-second sequence featuring close-up shots of human faces. Mastiii 4 will be released in cinemas on November 21.

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
Exclusive | Masti 4 director Milap Zaveri REACTS to cuts in Vivek Oberoi, Riteish Deshmukh, Aftab Shivdasani film: 'Censor board has been extremely..'
Masti 4 director Milap Zaveri REACTS to cuts in Vivek, Riteish, Aftab film
Ashes 2025-26: Full schedule, squads, timings and how to watch Australia vs England live in India
Ashes 2025-26: Full schedule, squads, timings and how to watch Australia vs Engl
Railway Minister shares BIG update on India's bullet train project, inaugural run to cover 100 km between Surat and Vapi in...
Railway Minister shares BIG update on India's bullet train project, inaugural ru
Double disaster for South Africa! Two key players hit by injury scares before crucial Guwahati Test
Double disaster for South Africa! Two key players hit by injury scares before
SHRM India Day 2 Sparks Life-altering Discussions on the Future of Work
SHRM India Day 2 Sparks Life-altering Discussions on the Future of Work
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
Meet Sara Arjun, Ranveer Singh's heroine in Dhurandhar, 20 years younger than him, was India's highest-paid child actor, her father is actor...
Meet Sara Arjun, Ranveer Singh's heroine in Dhurandhar, her father is actor...
Indian actor owns most expensive home worth Rs 800 crore; bigger than Shah Rukh Khan's Mannat, Salman Khan's Galaxy, Amitabh Bachchan's Jalsa
Indian actor owns most expensive home worth Rs 800 crore
From Parineeti Chopra-Raghav Chadha to Anushka Sharma-Virat Kohli: Unique baby names of Bollywood celebrities and their meaning
Unique baby names of Bollywood celebrities and their meaning
This is India's most expensive market, where shop rent starts from Rs 22000 per sq ft, Not Mumbai, Bengaluru, Gurugram, it is located in...
This is India's most expensive market, where shop rent starts from Rs 22000...
Rishab Shetty's Kantara vs Yash's KGF vs Allu Arjun's Pushpa vs Prabhas' Baahubali: Which is the most profitable South Indian franchise?
Which is the most profitable South Indian franchise?
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
Advertisement
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE