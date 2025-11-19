Exclusive | Masti 4 director Milap Zaveri REACTS to cuts in Vivek Oberoi, Riteish Deshmukh, Aftab Shivdasani film: 'Censor board has been extremely..'

Writer-director Milap Zaveri revealed how the Censor Board of Film Certification reacted to Mastiii 4, and how many cuts and changes they suggested before passing the film with an A certificate.

The Masti franchise is revived with the original trio, Vivek Oberoi, Riteish Deshmukh, and Aftab Shivdasani, and Masti 4 (Mastiii 4) is set to release in cinemas soon. Usually, a sex comedy like Masti 4 is subjected to heavy censorship. Back in 2016, Kya Kool Hai Hum 3 was passed with 34 cuts, which ultimately hampered the final product. Mastiii 4 is also intended to be a no-brainer adult comedy, and it might have had a tough time getting certification from the Censor Board. However, the film's director, Milap Zaveri, revealed it all and acknowledged the Censor Board for clearing Mastii 4 with minimal cuts.

Censor Board has been gracious and understanding: Milap Zaveri

In an exclusive conversation with DNA India, Milap reveals that the Censor Board was gracious enough to pass the film with very few cuts. He says, "Masti 4 ko A certificate mila hai. We don't have too many cuts. The censor board has been extremely gracious and understanding. They know it's an adult film."

Milap also adds that the latest instalment is very much in the zone of the first instalment (2004), thus CBFC passed the film without suggesting any major changes, "Masti 4 is very similar to Masti 1. Masti 4 is not as naughty as Grand Masti; it's closer to Masti 1. Censor ne pass bhi kar diya aur zyada cuts bhi nahi diye." Ask him about the cuts the board gave to them, and Milap adds, "Kuch chote-chote, kuch words ko changes kiye hai- visuals toh bahut kam change kiye hai."

About cuts in Mastiii 4

As per the report of Bollywood Hungama, 39 seconds of total footage have been cut from the movie. The word “behen” was substituted with another term, and the “item” was also replaced in a separate portion. A nine-second “top angle animal humping” shot was asked to be removed. Furthermore, the CBFC instructed the makers to reduce a 30-second sequence featuring close-up shots of human faces. Mastiii 4 will be released in cinemas on November 21.