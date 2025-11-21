Exclusive | Masti 4 director Milap Zaveri on Vivek, Riteish, Aftab film slammed for 'vulgar comedy': 'Masti koi religious film nahi hai jaha...'

Director Milap Zaveri responds to sharp criticism of Mastiii 4, critics calling his film 'misogynist, vulgar', and even questioning the need to revive the franchise. Milap gives it back and clarifies, "Main critics ke liye kabhi film banata nahi hoon."

Amidst the strong criticism, the Vivek Oberoi, Riteish Deshmukh, and Aftab Shivdasani-starrer Masti 4 (titled Mastiii 4) has finally been released in cinemas. Ever since the trailer of the film dropped online, netizens and critics have been bashing Masti 4 for its 'crass, vulgar, cheap sexist' jokes, which are mostly subject to objectifying women. Director Milap Zaveri, fresh from the success of his last superhit Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat, joins DNA India and shares his thoughts about the harsh criticism.

I never make my films for critics: Milap Zaveri

Ask Milap that critics and other naysayers have been too harsh on his film, even questioning what's the need to revive the Masti franchise, Milap adds, "Jab humne Deewaniyat banai, tab bahut logo ne kaha 'Kya zaroorat hai banane ki. Diwali pe kyu aa rahi hai. Thama ke khilaaf kyu aa rahi hai? Yeh log pagal ho gaye hai'. But the audience loved it, accepted it, and made it a blockbuster." He further adds, "Masti is a huge franchise that surprises audiences at the box office. It has always performed over expectations." Milap clarifies that Masti 4 isn't for critics, but for the audience only. "Yeh tiggadi — Riteish, Vivek, Aftab — inhe audience bohot pyaar karti hai. Main film critics ke liye banayi nahi hai, main banane wala bhi nahi hoon. Aur na hi Masti koi aisi franchise hai jo critics ke liye banti hai. Yeh sirf aur sirf audience ke liye banti hai. Agar audience isse pasand karegi, tabhi main maanunga ki humne jis wajah se yeh film banayi thi, woh humein mil gaya."

Mastiii 4 isn't a religious film: Milap Zaveri

Apart from critics, even netizens have slammed the trailer for its 'outdated' humour. A dialogue of an elderly man, expressing his urge to have s*x with a young girl, has been severely criticised by the cybercitizens. Ask Milap to share his views on the same, and he adds, "Agar aap Mastiii 4 dekhne aa rahe ho, toh yeh koi religious film toh nahi hai. family-friendly, social drama toh nahi hai. Mastiii 4 is a naughty film. Agar aapko nahi pasand aayi toh aap mat dekhna. Agar aapko pasand aayi, toh matlab humne aapke liye hi banai hai. Aap aaiye theatre. Jo Masti ke fans hai, unhe toh Masti toh deni padegi. We can't compromise on that." He concludes with a positive take on criticism, and adds, "Ungli karne wale ungli karte rahenge. Main unn sab ungliyon ko jodh kar, haath jodh kar criticism accept karta hoon. I'll try ki next time aapki umeedon pe bhi khade utare." Mastiii 4 is playing in cinemas near you.