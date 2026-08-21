Exclusive: Malaika Arora's stylist friend Rick Roy defends actress, calls out ‘cheap’ paparazzi' for inappropriate pics: 'One stupid f*cking...'

Celebrity stylist Rick Roy opens up about paparazzi culture, where actresses get photographed inappropriately, and the paparazzi focus excessively on women's assets. Rick admitted that there are few actresses and influencers who purposely wish to reap benefits from cheap photography.

Celebrity stylist Rick Roy has spoken about the growing paparazzi culture and the way actresses, including his close friend Malaika Arora, are often photographed when they step out. Addressing the videos and pictures that sometimes focus excessively on a woman's body, Roy said that being photographed is now an unavoidable part of being famous. He said, "Being pap has become part and parcel of you being famous. So you cannot complain, you cannot cry about it. It's literally what it is."

Even bad paparazzi has benefits

However, Roy also acknowledged that paparazzi attention has both positives and negatives for celebrities. "You benefit from it also, a lot of it. And also there are negatives to it. So I think you will have to figure out a middle ground of what, I mean, how much of it you want to indulge in." At the same time, he strongly condemned photographers who deliberately click actresses in inappropriate or indecent ways for views. "You shouldn't click people badly or, you know, indecently and all that stuff. Of course now that's just tacky and terrible journalism and photography and all that stuff."

Cheap paparazzi click dirty for views: Rick Roy

Roy believes professional paparazzi photographers generally understand where the line should be drawn, but some resort to provocative pictures purely for virality. "I don't think any of the pap who are reputed and who have any sense of professionalism do that. I have never seen any of the top pap photographers or the professional ones ever click anything derogatory or dirty." He added: "It's only the cheap ass ones that do all these things for views."

Interestingly, Roy also pointed out that the equation isn't always one-sided. According to him, some celebrities and influencers themselves knowingly participate in the paparazzi culture, understanding that certain outfits can generate attention and viral content. "Even a few influencers or actors also do encourage that, yes, we wore like this on purpose, and we'll get pap. And there will be viral videos."

One viral provocative pic starts a trend of bad paparazzi

Roy believes this has created a cycle where one provocative picture going viral encourages others to repeat the formula. He said, "Sometimes when one random dirty, stupid fucking picture of someone is clicked, and that gets a lot of views, then suddenly that becomes a trend, and people try to take advantage of that."

For Roy, however, there is still a clear boundary that paparazzi should not cross. "I think there is a boundary and there is a limit that you don't cross.” He also pointed out that celebrities themselves sometimes ask photographers to stop shooting, and professional paparazzi do respect those requests. “I've seen people come in and I've seen actors saying that please don't click now. They have backed out. I've seen that also with a lot of people.”

Also read: Shweta Tiwari slams Raj Thackeray for his 'proud Marathi manus' supporters calling her 'r*ndi': 'Sometimes they talk about my daughter in very...'

Roy's comments come amid an ongoing debate around paparazzi culture, particularly the way actresses are often reduced to their appearance, outfits and bodies rather than their work. His take is nuanced: celebrities inevitably benefit from visibility, and some may even consciously play into the attention economy, but that does not give photographers a free pass to objectify or photograph them in degrading ways.