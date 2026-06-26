Exclusive: Kiran Kumar on reaction to Welcome to the Jungle, admits Tezaab’s Lotiya Pathan image kept him away from comedies: 'Kuch characters zindagi mein...'

Veteran actor Kiran Kumar speaks exclusively to DNA India, sharing his thoughts about the being the scene-stealer in Welcome to the Jungle, and why his comic timing was never tested before by the film industry.

Welcome to the Jungle has been released with much fanfare, and the scene-stealer from the movie, Kiran Kumar, speaks exclusively to DNA, sharing his thoughts on the audience reactions to his whole new avatar. The audience is laughing out loud at the ensemble comedy entertainer. The biggest surprise of the film is not Akshay Kumar, Suniel Shetty, Paresh Rawal, Rajpal Yadav, or the fusion of action with comedy, but the performances of Farida Jalal and Kiran Kumar.

Kiran Kumar on being the scene-stealer

Kiran Kumar, the seasoned actor, son of legendary Omkar Nath Dhar, popularly known as Jeevan, has been active in films since 1960. He's popularly known for playing the antogonist in hits such as Tezaab, Khuda Gawah, Thanedaar, Bol Radha Bol, and also a protective father in Dhadkan. With Welcome 3, we see Kiran Kumar 2.0, a beast waiting to be unleashed. The veteran actor reacts to the comment and says, "Thank you for the compliment. I accept it gracefully." Ask him about being one of the most talked-about characters from the movie, which has more than 30 actors. Kiran replies, "Kabhi-kabhi kya hota hai ki jo 15-20 scene nahi kar paate, waha 1-2 line kar deti hai. Iske saath aise hi hua hai. I thank everybody for giving me this role."

Also read: Welcome to the Jungle Twitter review: Fans declare it 'blockbuster', not Akshay, Suniel, Paresh, but netizens call Farida Jalal, Kiran Kumar 'scene-stealers'

Kiran Kumar admits he was never considered for comedy

Where was this Kiran Kumar hiding? Why did we never see this side of him? Kiran says, "This is an appropriate question. Kiran Kumar kahi chupa nahi tha. I've been active in films for over 5 decades. But you end up playing the characters you are offered. I can't simply go around telling people, "I want to do comedy"—it doesn't work like that. You might be offered a role where the highlight is comic timing. You may have noticed that I haven't done comedy in the film; I just stick to my role."

Kiran Kumar on the audience's reaction

Kiran speaks highly about his director, Ahmed bhai (Khan), for considering him for the role, and adds, "This character could have been played by any other actor. But why me? Because it was a different approach, towards a change, and the audience reacted." Speaking about the audience feedback, he says, "They are surprised by the fact 'Oh, he's the actor from Khuda Gawah, Tezaab'. But I'm just thankful that the audience is really enjoying it. I'm getting so many phone calls. It's been God's blessing. Destiny has given a different card to play."

Kiran has shared most of the scenes with Farida, sharing his thoughts about his co-stars, he asserts, "I really enjoyed working with Farida-ji. She is a fantastic actor, and I love working with Akshay (Kumar) Babu. He is a very supportive person; he supported what I did."

Kiran Kumar on getting typecast

At last, we ask if it is difficult to actually break away from a particular image. Kiran acknowledges and shares how he can't get rid of his iconic character Lotiya Pathan from Anil Kapoor's Tezaab. Kiran confesses, "Kuch characters zindagi mein aise aate hai jo aapke kande pe baith jaate hai. Lotiya Pathaan is the iconic character from my filmography, jo mere kandhe pe baith gaya. Main kitni bhi koshish karta hu hatane ki, woh hatt ta hi nahi. Aur yeh hota hai. Jaise Amjad (Khan) bhai ke saath Gabbar Singh, Amrish (Puri) ji ke saath Mogambo. Aise characters iconic ban jaate hai. Audience dekh ke itna impress ho jaate hai, ki woh humesha uss actor ko uss role ke saath identify karna chahti hai."