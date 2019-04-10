EXCLUSIVE: Kangana Ranaut's next directorial is an epic action drama, Details inside!

Kangana Ranaut, who made her directorial debut with Manikarnika: The Queen Of Jhansi, has finalised her second project as a filmmaker. Talking to us from Delhi, where she is shooting for Panga, she reveals, “I’m on the verge of announcing my next directorial venture. It’s an action film — an epic drama. It has taken a lot of my time. Currently, we are putting everything in order, but we have locked the script. We’ll be doing a photoshoot, soon after, which we plan to release the poster, too.” Although the film will be mounted on a large scale, Kangana says it’s different from the ones that have been seen on the big screen recently. She adds, “It’s based on a real-life story, which I’m fascinated by.”

THE MONEY FACTOR

Kangana acknowledged that getting the expected budget can be a problem when it comes to women-oriented films. However, the Queen heroine feels that the success of Manikarnika has made it easier for her to seek higher funds for her next venture. She says, “There are a lot of great stories to be told and actresses today are bringing a lot of business, too. I’m happy with the way Manikarnika worked for me — as an actor and also as a director. Now is the right time to start work on my second directorial project.”