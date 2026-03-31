Exclusive: Jr NTR credits SS Rajamouli for shaping his career, admits he becomes 'naive' with RRR director: 'He has always challenged me'

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BOLLYWOOD
Jr NTR has opened up about his relationship with filmmaker SS Rajamouli, and his journey from Student No 1 to RRR has shaped him as an actor.
Jr NTR opened up about his acting approach and how he balances high-intensity, larger-than-life moments with emotional depth on screen. Reflecting on his collaborations across films like Student No. 1, Simhadri, Yamadonga, and RRR, the actor credited director S. S. Rajamouli for constantly shaping and challenging him.
“I think I am a mirror image of my directors… I have never had a fixed process or a recipe to deliver acting. No actor can really have a set method,” he shared, adding that a director remains the “captain of the ship,” guiding actors through their performances.
Also read: RRR turns 4: Jr NTR says his 'entire career prepared him' to play Bheem', SS Rajamouli makes big statement on actor
Elaborating further, he described how he embraced “naivety” throughout his journey from being new during Student No. 1 and Simhadri, to evolving through Yamadonga and eventually RRR, all under Rajamouli’s direction. He explained that this quality allows him to stay open, instinctive, and receptive to a director’s vision rather than over-strategising his craft.
“Rajamouli has always been a director who has challenged me because this was my fourth collaboration with him. I was very naive when I did Student No. 1 with him. I was even naive when I did Simhadri with him, and then I became naiver when I did Yamadonga with him. I think I have now crossed this boundary of being naive and have become a ‘Bheem’ for him. What I have learned in this process is that an actor somewhere has to be naive to understand and deliver what he is meant to. I have always cheered for being naive. So when a script was narrated to me, I made sure I feel that naivety in the role given to me,” he concluded.
Up next, the actor will be seen in the highly anticipated NTRxNeel, further raising excitement among fans eager to witness yet another powerful performance.