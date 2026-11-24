Jitendra Kumar returns as Sachiv in the fifth season of Panchayat. In the exclusive interaction, the actor discusses his thoughts about the new chapter and Panchayat getting a movie adaptation

Jitendra Kumar and team Panchayat return to Phulera with its fifth season. On Monday, November 23, Panchayat cast and crew revealed the trailer at the set of the show in Sehore, MP. After the launch, the team also joined for an exclusive interview, sharing their thoughts about the new chapter.

Jitendra admits fans think he's real-life Sachivji

It's a huge victory for an actor when fans often get confused with their character. In the show, Jitendra plays the secretary of the Gram Panchayat, also known as Sachivji. In the interaction, Jitendra revealed that in real life, people also think that he's Sachiv and they reach out to him with their problems. Speaking about the confusion, Jitendra said, "Sachi ka mujhe Sachivji samajhte hain. Bahut baar aisi problems le ke aa jate hain. Kai baar aise messages aate hain. Unko humesha hota hai ki main unke doubts kaise door karu. Mujhe bura lagta hai ki main unki help kar paata hu. Main sach ka sachiv nahi hu, bas ek actor hu jo sachiv ka role kar raha hu."

Watch the trailer of Panchayat 5

Jitendra Kumar on leading Panchayat: The Movie

This year Jitendra tasted box office success with Mirzapur: The Movie. This is the first experiment where a popular series gets a big-screen adaptation. Even the movie adaptation of Panchayat was hinted at the trailer launch. When asked if he would like to lead a film on Panchayat, Jitendra laughed and said, "Jitna zyada milta rahe, utna acha hai."

Jitendra thinks fans will enjoy Panchayat more in next 5-10 years

When Jitendra was asked to share his take on the fans' excitement and expectations from Panchayat franchise. He said, "Fans humesha se hi bahut excited rehte hai Panchayat ko le ke. But main yeh maanta hu ki aaj se 5-10 saal baad bhi, jab fans yeh 5 seasons ek flow mein dekenge. ek saath, toh unhe aur maza aayega. Panchayat Season 5 will start streaming on Prime Video from December 3, 2026.