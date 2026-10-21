Exclusive: Jay Patel recalls how Irrfan helped him while struggling with his health, remembers working with Tigmanshu Dhulia in Milan Talkies

Jay Patel recalled the guidance he got in the initial stage of his acting career from the late actor Irrfan and director Tigmanshu Dhulia.

Actor and producer Jay Patel remembers working with Tigmanshu Dhulia at Milan Talkies, which inspired him to return to India from America and chase his dream of becoming an actor. Patel's filmography includes Bhuj: The Pride of India, Torbaaz, and Milan Talkies. Jay Patel truly breathes life into his characters on screen.

In director Tigmanshu Dhulia's Milan Talkies, Jay portrayed a character that mirrored his own real life. He played the role of an NRI producer, Jay, who returns to India from the US with dreams of making a film, a narrative that closely reflects his own true story. This role was particularly special for Jay, as it depicted an NRI returning to his roots and pursuing his passion for filmmaking—a journey that largely parallels his own. The film was led by Ali Fazal and was helmed by Tigmanshu Dhulia. Being part of the project gave Jay the opportunity to view the filmmaking process from a fresh perspective.

Jay on working with Tigmanshu Dhulia

Reflecting on his experience with Milan Talkies, Jay said, "Working on Milan Talkies with Tigmanshu Dhulia was a truly memorable experience. Tigmanshu ji’s warmth, encouragement, and the way he welcomed me into the world of Indian cinema made me feel at home, even though I was coming from New York. His passion for storytelling and his faith in bringing people together through cinema left a lasting impression on me."

Jay is in awe of Irrfan Khan

During Milan Talkies, Jay got the opportunity to work with the late actor Irrfan Khan, up close and personal. Despite courageously battling his own health challenges at the time, Irrfan took the time to offer Patel guidance and encouragement.

That gesture left a lasting impression on Patel, one that he says he will cherish for the rest of his life. Speaking about the same, Jay said, "I will also always be grateful for Irrfan Khan’s support and the warmth he extended to me. Moments like these mean so much when you are working across countries and cultures. The love and acceptance I received from our own people and the Indian film industry were incredibly special. It was not just about being part of a film; it was about feeling connected to my roots and being embraced by a fraternity that values relationships, talent, and storytelling. That experience will always remain close to my heart."

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