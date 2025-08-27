Exclusive | Isha Koppikar talks about MIRACLE that happened in her life due to Lord Ganesha: ' It's not easy in Bombay to...'

Isha Koppikar welcomes Lord Ganesha to her home, and after the first aarti, Bollywood's beloved Khallas girl joins DNA India for an exclusive conversation.

Actress Isha Koppikar welcomes Ganpati Bappa to her abode like a million other devotees. Isha started bringing Bappa home in 2022, and on her 3rd Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations, she opened the doors of her lavish home to bhakts and media. After the first aarti, Isha interacts with the media and joins DNA India for an exclusive interaction, discussing her love and the karmic connection with Lord Ganesha. Excerpts from the conversation.

Q. This is your third time welcoming Bappa to your home. What took you so long?

A. I got married in 2009, and my mother-in-law lavishly celebrated Janamasthmi. It was almost celebrated like a wedding, with 200 guests, and whatnot. Ganesh Chaturthi and Janamasthmi are quite close, in less than a month. So the Gokul Ashtami decoration would take months, and it was a huge bungalow. Toh phele woh decoration nikalo, aur phir mera decoration karo, toh matlab gaye phir (laughs). Uss wajah se thoda mujhe difficulty hui. In 2022, when I was living in Narang's house, mujhe problem hui thi. Toh ek toh decoration nikalo, ek toh mujhe nikalne ka mann bhi nahi karta tha. Jitna bada space, utni badi responsibility hai. Then I decided to forget the space, forget everything. You get Bappa, he will look after everything.

Q. Was it easy for you to manage the Bappa celebration at home?

A It was quite difficult. In the first year of 2022, I kept it very lowkey. I didn't call anyone. I was not sure whether I would be able to do it or not. There were only 20-25 friends, that's it. In 2023, I called a few more people. In 2024, when I moved to my new house, it got bigger. Yaha maine thode aur logo ko bulaya. Earlier, I used to keep Bappa for 1.5 days; now this year, Bappa will stay for 3 days.

Q. This means next year it would be a 5-day Ganpati? Don't you think that the Bappa should be kept for more days?

A. Bappa chahe toh why not. I agree par problem kya hai ki woh 10 din Bappa ki aradhana karna comes with a major responsibility. Aapko ghar mein rehna padta hai. You'll have to be here. It takes a lot of commitment. Right now, main abhi nahi kar paungi.

Q. What are your childhood memories of celebrating Ganesh Chaturthi?

A. Bachpan mein har festival ka ras liya hai. Be it Ganesha, Diwali, or Holi. Holi ke time we used to have this huge water tank, filled with ice. Jo bhi bakra aata, hum usse us mein doobate and then uska mitti aur rang se make-up karte. Maine full rowdy Holi kheli hai. Aaj kal jo log petals ke saath khelte hai, mujhe toh samaj hi nahi aata hai (laughs).

Q. Any miraculous things happened in your life due to the blessings of Lord Ganesha?

A. This house! When I was moving into... When I was looking for a house, after the separation from the Narang family, I was looking for a space. After 14 years, I was looking for a space for me and my daughter. I was...(pauses) It's not easy in Bombay to find a good space. I explored a lot of options around 50-60 houses. I didn't want a small matchbox-type house, or a place where the vibe was negative, approach was negative.

I was tired of looking out. Then one day, my broker called me and asked me to visit this house in Khar. I told Bappa, 'Today is Tuesday, it's your day. Today is the last day. You'll have to give me a sign. I reached here, and the first thing I saw was Bappa. And there was another Ganesha idol, one on the name plate, and one at the door. In all the houses I saw earlier, there was no such sign. I got the signal, and I agreed to move in without even checking the house. I strongly believe that it was a clear indication from Bappa. I got a fully furnished home in Khar, if this ain't a blessing, then what is it?

