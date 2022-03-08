Exclusive: 'Homecoming' actor Tushar Pandey recalls how he bagged a cameo in 'Rang De Basanti', says 'it's a fun memory'

He's worked in blockbusters like 'Chhichhore', 'Aashram', and 'Pink', among other films and has most certainly made a mark with his recently released web series, 'Homecoming' alongside Sayani Gupta and others.

Yes, we are talking about actor Tushar Pandey, who essayed the fearful kid often seen calling out for his mom when things got tough and was eventually nicknamed Mummy in the superhit film, 'Chhichhore'. Tushar Pandey shot to fame for his role as Mummy in the film and was widely appreciated not only by the audience but also by the critics. He considers this as one of the best roles he has played in his career so far and said that the film gave him a chance to relive his college days.

Interestingly, he had placed his mother’s photos in all corners of the hostel room to make it look as original as possible. With not many theatrical releases during the pandemic time, the actor was last seen playing Satti in Prakash Jha's 'Aashram' which was a very popular web series released on MX Player.

After his role in Aashram, the talented actor came back with another stellar release, 'Homecoming' on Sony Liv, that has been garnering positive reviews.

Unlike his previous projects, Tushar is seen in a heroic avatar with the macho look in 'Homecoming'. He transformed himself completely to fit into this character. While the actor had taken a lot of effort to lose weight for his role in Chhichhore, for 'Homecoming', he worked hard towards putting on weight to fit the character.

Recently, we caught up with Tushar and spoke to him about 'Homecoming', his physical transformation, his previous projects including Aashram and more in an exclusive tête-à-tête. Here's an excerpt:

- 'Homecoming' opened to great reviews. Why did you pick the film?

Ans: The script. The world Soumyajit (writer/director) has created spoke to me personally when I read the script and after meeting him and understanding how he wants to play it, I was on board. It took me just one reading and a meeting to say yes. Sometimes a character and the script wants you to be a part of it, that's how it came about. Infact, I was the first actor he had approached and I'm happy the way the film has turned out.

- How was the experience shooting in Kolkata with an ensemble cast that comprises Sayani Gupta, Hussain Dalal, and others?

Ans: I think the biggest strength of this film is the ensemble. I'm glad I had these wonderful co-actors to collaborate with. The Kolkata based actors might not be popular yet but are absolutely amazing and their work will shine and people will recognise them very soon. Commitment and passion is something that was in abundance in the film and that's what helped shape this film.

- You worked extremely hard for your physical transformation in the film, tell us more about it.

Ans: I spend a lot of time with the character I play before we start the shoot. The script, my research dictate my process that creates the authentic personality of that character. Sometimes it needs more physical transformation and sometimes it's with language, diction and behaviour. At the end of the day, if you put in the right effort and work, the audience sees it. Physical transformation is a natural transition for me. It has to be genuine to the needs of the character and that's what I have done with the characters I've played. Be it Chhichhore, Aashram, Homecoming or others.

- Homecoming has been a homecoming of sorts for you as the film is about a group of friends who formed a youth theatre group and you have been part of the theatre society of your college (Kirori Mal) in Delhi University. Also, it's about the reunion of friends at their rehearsal place, and Chhichhore was also about the reunion of friends. Too many similarities?

Ans: Haha, yes. Another similarity would be that I played two different age groups in those movies. One that is in the past and the other in the present. I think it does say about the film and projects I end up becoming a part of. I like these coincidences or rather choices.

The theatre part is a big reason that the film became very personal to me. I had a lot of connections and suggestions when I read the script and we tried to incorporate them and make the film reflect our own experiences.

- You've worked in Aashram too. The web series was embroiled in controversies. As an actor when a project you are associated with makes headlines for controversies, how exactly do you deal with it?

Ans: As an actor, I explore the character and the emotional journey it goes through. Once the project is out, you realise how people react to the authenticity of your portrayal. The response I got for Aashram from the filmmakers, my colleagues and the audience, in general, emphasised my belief in my work and the character choices. Personally, that’s what matters most. I try to choose the projects that are important to be shared with the audience. True, genuine and honest work sometimes creates ripples and that’s good sometimes.

- Whom do you look up to in the industry? Any actor's journey you follow closely?

Ans: Irrfan sahab has been the most influential. I still watch his films and get absorbed in his portrayal. He made the craft effortless and simple, which I feel is the most difficult thing to do.

- You have been around in the industry for several years now…. Can you recall your time trying to bag your first project?

Ans: Yes, I do. I had moved back from London after specialising in physical theatre from London International School of Performing Arts. I was teaching at NSD. One day I got a call to audition for a film. I wasn't sure about it but sent the test and it happened. I worked on the project and things moved in this direction.

- Your first film appearance was a cameo in 'Rang De Basanti', how did that happen?

Ans: It was an accident. I and my friends heard about a shooting happening at India Habitat Centre in Delhi. I was studying at Kirori Mal College and was part of the college's theatre group, The Players. We went to see the shoot, and someone from the crew handed us a piece of paper with 1 line each. We spoke the lines, got paid 1000 rupees. The next thing we know, we are on the big screen. It's a fun memory.

- How was your experience working with the legendary Amitabh Bachchan in 'Pink'?

Ans: Do not have words to describe it. To see him work up close is fascinating. The rigour and passion with which he works and rehearses taught me a lot.

- Do you think having a theatre background has helped you in Bollywood? What has been the biggest learning till now?

Ans: Most definitely. Theatre teaches you to be humble, honest and genuine. My biggest learning is that everyone in the crew is the reason the film gets made. And to respect everyone you encounter. No one is less important.