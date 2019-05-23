Exclusive: Has 'Gully Boy' success gone to Siddhant Chaturvedi’s head?

Siddhant Chaturvedi played the character of MC Sher in Zoya Akhtar's Gully Boy and earned a lot of praise for his act. However, looks like the fame that followed the success of the film has gone to his head. Read on...

Zoya Akhtar directorial Gully Boy, which starred Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt in the leads, gave birth to a new star - Siddhant Chaturvedi. Apart from Ranveer and Alia's characters, Siddhant's portrayal of MC Sher was much applauded and appreciated by the audience as well as the critics.

It won't be wrong to say that Siddhant Chaturvedi became an overnight star with women drooling over him, fans screaming his name when he would step out and asking for selfies and more. However, recently rumour mills have been busy churning that his unprecedented success with Gully Boy and the immense attention that Siddhanth got right after the release of the film, has apparently gone to his head.

While there's no denying the fact that the actor who first appeared on the web series Inside Edge, is quite in demand as of now, and a lot of industry peeps are willing to work with him and cash in on his newly-found stardom, but a source close to the actor tells us that Siddhant is not easily available to meet those who want to work with him.

"He doesn’t give time to the filmmakers to meet and take forward film proposals," informs the source. The source adds that it's not clear if this is a strategy that the actor is adopting or whether he is taking his time to carefully select the project that he takes up next as the success of Gully Boy has put him in a different league altogether.

Well, guess, we will have to wait and see how that pans out and which project Siddhant takes up next!