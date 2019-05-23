Exclusive: Has 'Gully Boy' success gone to Siddhant Chaturvedi’s head?

Headlines

This actor, who starred in BR Chopra's Mahabharat, was ace athlete, won medals for India at Asian, Commonwealth Games

Meet Kim Ji-hun, who was almost BTS’ 8th member, know why he was cut by management before band's debut

Rishab Shetty to begin Kantara 2 shoot in November 2023, aims for late 2024 release

Can a company withhold your gratuity? Know your rights and actions when faced with it

Resilience rewarded: Shreyas Iyer's comeback tale for Asia Cup 2023

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

This actor, who starred in BR Chopra's Mahabharat, was ace athlete, won medals for India at Asian, Commonwealth Games

Meet Kim Ji-hun, who was almost BTS’ 8th member, know why he was cut by management before band's debut

Rishab Shetty to begin Kantara 2 shoot in November 2023, aims for late 2024 release

9 Bollywood actresses who made their acting debut with South films

Diabetes: Warning signs of blood sugar level spike

10 tips to keep your gums health

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Tamannaah Bhatia raises the temperature in white corset top, boyfriend Vijay Varma reacts

Viral photos of the day: Nora Fatehi, Deepika Padukone, Suhana Khan raise the temperature with their sizzling hot looks

Ananya Panday shares sizzling photos with sister Rysa Panday, BFF Suhana Khan reacts

Chandryaan-3: India Scripts History As It Makes Soft Landing On Lunar South Pole

Chandrayaan 3 Landing: What if spacecraft misses soft landing on Aug 23? 3 possibilities explained

Chandrayaan 3 Landing: Here's what Vikram lander & Pragyan rover will do after landing | Explained

This actor, who starred in BR Chopra's Mahabharat, was ace athlete, won medals for India at Asian, Commonwealth Games

Meet Kim Ji-hun, who was almost BTS’ 8th member, know why he was cut by management before band's debut

Rishab Shetty to begin Kantara 2 shoot in November 2023, aims for late 2024 release

HomeBollywood

Bollywood

Exclusive: Has 'Gully Boy' success gone to Siddhant Chaturvedi’s head?

Siddhant Chaturvedi played the character of MC Sher in Zoya Akhtar's Gully Boy and earned a lot of praise for his act. However, looks like the fame that followed the success of the film has gone to his head. Read on...

article-main
Latest News

Prachita Pandey

Updated: May 23, 2019, 10:40 PM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Zoya Akhtar directorial Gully Boy, which starred Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt in the leads, gave birth to a new star - Siddhant Chaturvedi. Apart from Ranveer and Alia's characters, Siddhant's portrayal of MC Sher was much applauded and appreciated by the audience as well as the critics. 

It won't be wrong to say that Siddhant Chaturvedi became an overnight star with women drooling over him, fans screaming his name when he would step out and asking for selfies and more. However, recently rumour mills have been busy churning that his unprecedented success with Gully Boy and the immense attention that Siddhanth got right after the release of the film, has apparently gone to his head. 

While there's no denying the fact that the actor who first appeared on the web series Inside Edge, is quite in demand as of now, and a lot of industry peeps are willing to work with him and cash in on his newly-found stardom, but a source close to the actor tells us that Siddhant is not easily available to meet those who want to work with him.

"He doesn’t give time to the filmmakers to meet and take forward film proposals," informs the source. The source adds that it's not clear if this is a strategy that the actor is adopting or whether he is taking his time to carefully select the project that he takes up next as the success of Gully Boy has put him in a different league altogether.

Well, guess, we will have to wait and see how that pans out and which project Siddhant takes up next!

RECOMMENDED STORIES

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

'Heath Streak is very much alive': Henry Olonga rubbishes reports about Zimbabwe great's death

This state reports 1,006 cases of eye flu, schools closed till August 26 in three districts

Watch: Salman Khan calls AR Rahman ‘average’ in old viral video, composer's befitting reply impresses fans

Meet Mukesh Ambani’s neighbour who owns India’s 2nd most expensive house worth Rs 6000 crore; net worth is…

GATE 2024: Application process likely to begin tomorrow, check exam dates, documents required, steps to apply

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Tamannaah Bhatia raises the temperature in white corset top, boyfriend Vijay Varma reacts

Viral photos of the day: Nora Fatehi, Deepika Padukone, Suhana Khan raise the temperature with their sizzling hot looks

Ananya Panday shares sizzling photos with sister Rysa Panday, BFF Suhana Khan reacts

5 IAS, IPS, IFS officers who later joined politics

Sonam Bajwa mesmerises in white and pink cut out dress, fans call her ‘barbie’

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE