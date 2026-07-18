Exclusive: Hanuman Ansh director Vishal Chaturvedi admits he didn't like Bobby Deol's Aashram for..., says THIS on Ranbir Kapoor playing Lord Rama in Ramayana

The director of Hanuman Ansh, Vishal Chaturvedi, reveals why he didn't approach any star to play Neem Karoli Baba, how Asaram Bapu and Gurmeet Ram Rahim have tarnished Sant Samaj, and shares his views on Bobby Deol's Aashram and Ranbir Kapoor playing Lord Rama in Ramayana.

Neem Karoli Baba, the influential guru whose teachings inspired Steve Jobs, Mark Zuckerberg, Julia Roberts, and even Virat Kohli-Anushka Sharma, will now be celebrated on the big screen. A biopic named Hanuman Ansh will chronicle Baba's early life and how he became a popular Godman. Ahead of the film's release, the director of the film, Vishal Chaturvedi, joins DNA India for an exclusive conversation.

Q: What inspired you to tell the story of Neem Karoli Baba?

A: So, I have been a storyteller for the last 15 years in the industry, on different subjects.

Q: But you are a doctor as well, professionally?

A: Professionally, yes. Professionally, I was a doctor, not practicing anymore. I wanted to tell this story for a long time, and I used to pitch this story in many places. It so happened that once on a very big platform. I was pitching something else, and they asked me to pitch a subject of Indian origin and international relevance. So, I thought, what could be a bigger story than this? If I tell a bigger story than Gandhi's story, which brought such a big change to the world, then that story should go out. So, I told them that story with a lot of passion.

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A: After 5-7 minutes, they looked at me with a poker face and said, we are not looking for such a kind of story. What they meant was that if you're narrating a story about a saint, you have to make a negative story. They are not showing positivity. So, when I heard this, I felt that this is a part of their narrative. It is not their fault. Such a narrative was made. And who made that narrative? That narrative was made by people like us (filmmakers). It is a reflection of society.

Q: But we do have Godmen like Asharam Bapu and Gurmeet Ram Rahim, who are convicted of crimes?

A: As you asked, there are such things. But I feel that is it a majority? No, it is not a majority. It is a very small minority. The real saints, the real Mahatma people are meditating somewhere. They are on the mountains. They are trying to bring some change in society. Babas you mentioned are defaming society. So, I felt that now it is my responsibility. Whatever was made, we made the film. Half of our budget was left.

Q: Half of the budget was left?

A: Yes, half of the budget was left. Because our investor ran away. I have left my company. I left my office. I left my team. I gave very little money to everyone, but very little. I did a lot of work for everyone. But we made the film with half of the budget.

Q: Will this movie influence the trend of Godmen? Don't you think there will be a rise of these self-proclaimed saints who lure innocents?

A: So many such Godmen are in the form of leaders. They are in the form of social reformers. Actually, those who are not doing good for society. They are saying that they are doing good for society. But they are not doing good for society. You make them God. You make them a hero. They also have hero-worshipping. Authors have hero-worshipping. Actors have hero-worshipping. Social reformers have hero-worshipping. Politicians have hero-worshipping. Every person who has power... You make them God.

Q: If I talk about the interiors of India... we've seen such stories where there are such frauds who take advantage of people's faith. Do you think this film can also bring some wrong influence?

A: When you watch the film, you'll know that it's not about miracles. It's about interpretations of miracles, or it is about how a saint positively can affect society. Maharaj Ji used to believe that everyone should get food. And Prasad used to be offered. As you've seen in Sikh society, langar plays a very important role. So, Maharaj Ji had a message that everyone should get food. So, it's our responsibility that we give such messages to society. The message is no discrimination in society. No difference between husband and wife. How should children look at their elders?

Q: Not only as a filmmaker, but as an audience, what's your take on Bobby Deol's series Ek Badnaam Aashram?

A: Frankly speaking, I haven't seen Aashram.

Q: But you haven't seen any clips or anything?

A: I have seen it. I think that you can't comment on any saint. They must have done their own research and made their own. But what happens is when you say a category, as in, like, you say a politician or like a father, in a society, if you generalize through your cinema, then it's wrong. If you specify a point, then it's right. If you're trying to interpret through your cinema, then it's wrong. Because you're not there. That's what I believe. Your job is to show the story as it is. Don't put your temper in it, which happens in a lot of today's series and films. Because they put their temper and try to build an opinion through cinema. Which I think I'm not that kind of filmmaker. I'm not building an opinion on people that these saints and saints are like this. Who am I to comment? My job is to tell the story. I have to tell the story to the public as it is. Or in a good way so that it gives the right message. But if it is eventually going to have a negative impact on a category, that's a problem.

Q: Why haven't you approached any big actor to play Neem Karoli Baba? Did you approach anyone, and the rejected?

A: When I narrated the story to producers, they used to ask me, 'Who will star in this?' I always told them that I can't work with a star in this film because he has such a personality. Actors and stars who have a past or any sort of controversy won't be able to justify the casting.

Q: What's your take on Ranbir Kapoor playing Lord Rama in Ramayana? It has met with serious mixed reactions.

A: The filmmakers have a choice, and it comes with responsibility as well. So I am the custodian of my film. I fulfilled my responsibility. Speaking about Ramayana. Ram Katha has been enacted for many years/ Ram Leela happens in thousands of villages. So I don't know how many people have played the role of Ram. If it were me, I would have worked with a new actor like Arun Govil was during Ramanand Sagar's Ramayan. Because film is bound with economics, to make such a big film, we need a sellable face.

Q: So, you support Ranbir's casting as Lord Rama?

A: Ranbir Kapoor has left everything. He doesn't smoke, he doesn't drink alcohol. He didn't make any controversial statements. Everyone has a right to improve. When a person changes, I judge him from his current state, not from his past.