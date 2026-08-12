Exclusive: Haiwaan producer Shailaja Desai Fenn on backing Akshay Kumar, Saif Ali Khan's thriller: 'Film business is built on...'

Shailaja Desai Fenn, who has produced Haiwaan and Balan, has now opened up about her vision, backing good stories that must be told. She also talks about how producing allows her to contribute to the creative process.

As Akshay Kumar and Saif Ali Khan's Haiwaan teaser dropped online, we got in touch with the producer of the film, Shailaja Desai Fenn, to get her thoughts on her journey as producer and backing ambitious, path-breaking projects like Haiwaan and Balan. After more than two decades of working closely with some of the biggest names in the entertainment industry, Shailaja Desai Fenn is stepping into a new role as a film producer.

A background of Shailaja Desai Fenn

Known for her work in building long-standing relationships across advertising, live events and cinema, Fenn has now turned her focus towards producing films through Thespian Films, the production banner she has launched with partner Satish Fenn. And with their upcoming film Haiwaan, produced along with KVN Productions, she is taking on a project that brings together two of Bollywood’s leading stars, Saif Ali Khan and Akshay Kumar, under the direction of acclaimed filmmaker Priyadarshan.

Shailaja on how production liberates her

Speaking about her production, she says it feels less like a departure and more like a natural progression of that experience. “I’ve always believed good stories must get told. Producing allows me to contribute much earlier in the creative process,” she says. “I’ve spent years supporting artists in bringing stories to life. Now, I have the opportunity to back stories that I truly believe deserve to be told.”

Fenn’s entry into production has already begun on a strong note. Thespian Films’ maiden feature, Balan, directed by Chidambaram of Manjummel Boys fame and produced in association with KVN Productions, went on to receive critical acclaim as well as a positive response at the box office.

Watch the teaser of Haiwaan

With Haiwaan, however, the production house is entering an even bigger arena. Directed by Priyadarshan and starring Saif Ali Khan and Akshay Kumar, the film brings together an established director and two major Bollywood stars, making it one of the most significant projects in Thespian Films’ growing slate.

Trust is the key in film productions: Shailaja Desai

“I’ve always believed that the film business is built on trust. When it is there both ways, there’s magic that can happen. In that says be it Priyadarshan, Chidambaram, Akshay, Saif or our partners in KVN, we have been blessed.” Fenn says. Rather than simply looking at production as a business opportunity, Fenn sees Thespian Films as a platform to bring together strong creative voices and stories that have the potential to connect with audiences.

“Success, for both Satish and me, is about creating an environment where great artists can do their best work and where meaningful stories find their audience,” she says. “If a film stays with someone long after they’ve left the theatre, that’s the greatest reward for us.”

With Balan having marked the beginning of her producing journey and Haiwaan now taking centre stage, Fenn is looking to establish Thespian Films as a banner driven by storytelling and strong creative collaborations. She concludes, "We are developing our slate currently, and right now all the focus is on Haiwaan, which we can’t wait for audiences to experience in the cinemas." Directed by Priyadarshan, Haiwaan is releasing on September 11, 2026.