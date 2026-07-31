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Operation Sindoor: Documentary on India's military strike against Pakistan to premiere on this OTT platform on August 15

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Karnataka film body opposes Cauvery water release to Tamil Nadu: 'We have always stood with farmers'

Karnataka film body opposes Cauvery water release to Tamil Nadu

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Exclusive: For Batwara 1947, Sunny Deol to visit THIS state for first time in 43 years of career, it's not Goa, Rajasthan, but...

Sunny Deol has a massive fan following in the interior of India, and to capitalise on that, he'll soon be arriving at a place he hasn't been to in his career.

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Simran Singh

Updated : Jul 31, 2026, 09:22 PM IST | Edited by : Simran Singh

Exclusive: For Batwara 1947, Sunny Deol to visit THIS state for first time in 43 years of career, it's not Goa, Rajasthan, but...
Sunny Deol (Image source: Screengrab)
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Aamir Khan Productions' Batwara 1947, starring Shabana Azmi, Sunny Deol, and Preity G. Zinta, is gearing up for one of the biggest cinematic releases of the year. Directed by Rajkumar Santoshi, the film has been generating massive excitement across the nation ever since the release of its powerful trailer. As the team continues its promotional journey, it is now all set to visit Patna, Bihar, on 2nd August 2026.

After receiving an overwhelming response during their visit to Jaipur, Rajasthan, the team of Batwara 1947 witnessed firsthand the immense excitement among audiences. Continuing their promotional tour, the cast and crew will now visit Patna, Bihar, on 2nd August 2026. This will mark Sunny Deol's first-ever visit to Patna. His films have always received immense love from audiences in the city. Gadar 2 was among his biggest blockbusters to create a storm at the Patna box office, and now, after a long gap, the actor is set to visit the city with yet another powerful story.

Also read: Batwara 1947: Netizens confuse Kanikka Kapur with Kiara Advani in new poster of Sunny Deol, Aamir Khan's film

Set against the devastating backdrop of Partition, Batwara 1947 promises a deeply moving story that explores the human cost of division while celebrating compassion, hope, and the enduring spirit of humanity. The powerful trailer leaves a lasting impact and raises anticipation for what promises to be one of the year's most emotional cinematic experiences.

BATWARA 1947 stars a stellar ensemble cast featuring Shabana Azmi, Sunny Deol, Preity G Zinta, Karan Deol, Ali Fazal and Abhimanyu Singh and marks the much-awaited reunion of Rajkumar Santoshi and Sunny Deol after nearly three decades.

Produced under the banner of Aamir Khan Productions, Batwara 1947 is directed by Rajkumar Santoshi. The music is composed by A. R. Rahman, while the lyrics are penned by Javed Akhtar. The film is produced by Aamir Khan and Aparna Purohit and is slated for a worldwide theatrical release on August 14, 2026.

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