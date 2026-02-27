Exclusive: Fact check: Rashmika Mandanna, Vijay Devarakonda didn't meet PM Narendra Modi for reception invitation, they met him on..., for...

Indian economy robust, real GDP to grow at 7.6% in 2025-26: Govt
BOLLYWOOD
Photos of Rashmika Mandanna, Vijay Deverakonda with Prime Minister Narendra Modi are going viral, but for wrong reasons. Read on to know more.
Newlyweds Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda have crashed the internet with lovey-dovey moments from the traditional wedding. However, a day after getting married, a few photos of the newlyweds with Prime Minister Narendra Modi have gone viral. Reports suggest that the couple went to PM Modi to invite him to their wedding reception. But this ain't true. On Friday, February 27, Rashmika and Vijay made their first public appearance at the Udaipur airport. The duo greeted the paps and acknowledged the wishes and congratulations they received from the photographers and journalists.
Rashmika and Vijay went to Delhi to invite PM Modi to their reception?
Hours later, photos of Vijay and Rashmika with PM Modi and even Home Minister Amit Shah went viral. The pics indicated that the duo flew down to Delhi to meet the officials and seek their blessings and presence at their wedding reception, reportedly happening on March 4. However, the photos are not after the wedding, but before the wedding ceremony.
Here's the reality of Rashmika and Vijay's photos with PM Narendra Modi
The reality behind viral photos of Rashmika and Vijay with PM Modi. As per our source, the viral photos are from February, when the couple met PM to invite him to their wedding. The insider said, "The meeting with PM happened on 21st Feb to invite for both the wedding and the reception. The News of them meeting now after marriage to invite for a reception is false." So, here's the actuality, Rashmika and Vijay met Modi, but before the wedding, to invite him to be a part of their big day.
About Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda's wedding
The Dear Comrade co-stars took their on-screen chemistry to real life and tied the knot on February 26, at Udaipur. The couple first met on the sets of Geeta Govindham, and soon they fell for each other, dated for years, before tying the knot under Telugu and Coorg rituals.