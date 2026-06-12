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Exclusive: Even before Day 1 ends, Imtiaz Ali, Diljit Dosanjh's Main Vaapas Aaunga recovers 70% cost, will now race for profit due to this reason

Exclusive: Even before Day 1 ends, Main Vaapas Aaunga recovers 70% cost

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Exclusive: Even before Day 1 ends, Imtiaz Ali, Diljit Dosanjh's Main Vaapas Aaunga recovers 70% cost, will now race for profit due to this reason

Imtiaz Ali's latest directorial Main Vaapas Aaunga has opened to positive reviews, and as per the information given by our source, the film has already recovered its 70% of budget. Read on to know how.

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Simran Singh

Updated : Jun 12, 2026, 06:42 PM IST | Edited by : Simran Singh

Exclusive: Even before Day 1 ends, Imtiaz Ali, Diljit Dosanjh's Main Vaapas Aaunga recovers 70% cost, will now race for profit due to this reason
A poster of Main Vaapas Aaunga (Image source: IMDb)
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Imtiaz Ali's latest directorial, Main Vaapas Aaunga, starring Naseeruddin Shah, Diljit Dosanjh, Vedang Raina, and Sharvari, has opened in cinemas with extremely positive reviews and strong word of mouth. This film marks Ali's second collaboration with Diljit after Amar Singh Chamkila, and his first outing with Naseeruddin. 

The strong emotions and earnest performances have hit the right chords. It seems like the film won't have to worry much about the recovery, and it's heading for a safe run. As per the information we got from our industry-based source, nearly 70% of the cost has already been recovered, even before day one ended. The overwhelming response from the film's early screenings in different cities with strong word of mouth did wonders for it. 

Also read: Main Vaapas Aaunga movie review: Not Jab We Met, Tamasha, but THIS is Imtiaz Ali's best work, most effective love story in last 20 years

How has Main Vaapas Aaunga recovered almost its budget? 

Before release, there were reports that the film cost around Rs 70-75 crore (including P&A). The insider informed us that the film is in a comfortable position financially, having already recovered a substantial portion of its budget through the sale of digital (OTT), satellite, and music rights.

The source said, "The film has already covered more than 70% of its cost through non-theatrical rights, marking a strong pre-release recovery." We have also been informed that the makers are happy with the initial response, and they're pretty confident that Main Vaapas Aaunga will find its audience with the strong word of mouth. 

About Main Vaapas Aaunga

Directed by Imtiaz Ali, the movie follows the story of Ishar Singh (Naseeruddin), a bedridden, 95-year-old man, who refuses to give up on life in his final moments. Before dying, he wishes to see his soulmate Jiya (Sharvari) one more time. But she's in Sargodha (now Pakistan). How Nirvair (Diljit) strives to fulfil his grandfather's last wish makes Main Vaapas Aaunga a heartfelt take on true love and compassion. The movie also stars Rajat Kapoor, Banita Sandhu, Anjana Sukhani, Sanjay Suri, and Dolly Ahluwalia in key roles.

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