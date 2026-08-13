Exclusive: Dunki actor Vikram Kochhar reveals Shah Rukh Khan's leg is BROKEN, lungs are very WEAK, admires his dedication: 'Aadhi raat ko bhi...'

Actor Vikram Kochhar, who has worked with Shah Rukh Khan in Dunki, has great admiration for the superstar's dedication. But also revealed the actor's challenging health conditions.

Actor Vikram Kochhar, who has worked with Shah Rukh Khan in Rajkumar Hirani's Dunki, has revealed that the superstar isn't in his best shape, but in his finest spirit, filled with utmost dedication towards his craft and respect for his co-stars. Vikram has a career of nearly 20 years, and he has worked with the biggest stars, be it Akshay Kumar in Kesari or Kangana Ranaut in Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi. However, when an artiste works with Shah Rukh, he gets smitten by the aura and charm of King Khan. Vikram also has a similar experience and shared it with DNA exclusively. While celebrating the success of his latest work as Sanki Pandey in Raktanchal 3, Vikram didn't shy away for going gaga about SRK.

Shah Rukh Khan's right leg is severely damaged, lungs are weak?

We asked Vikram to share a secret of Shah Rukh that hardly anyone knows. He replied, "Yeh baat pata nahi hogi ki unka right leg bahut badly injured hai. Aur unke lungs bhi kaafi weak ho gaye hain. But he's getting treated."

Did you know Shah Rukh's signature step was born out of an accident?

Shah Rukh's iconic signature step of spreading his arms has become a pop culture mention itself. Whenever you wish to feel like Shah Rukh, just tilt a bit to one side and spread your arms. But do you know that this iconic step was due to an injury? Vikram revealed, "Jo right leg injured hua tha, uski wajah se yeh (he did the SRK's signature step) aaya hai." He continued, "Inke ek dance ka sequence tha. He was shooting for a song. Farah (Khan) was choreographing it. Us gaane ke dauran, unka pair toot gaya, aur woh nach nahi sakte the. Farah told him, 'Shah Rukh, do something', and he did this (action of spreading arms). And that thing became his signature."

Shah Rukh hasn't forgotten his iconic dance numbers, refuses to use body doubles

Vikram couldn't recollect the song from which Shah got his signature step. But he did acknowledge the superstar's dedication and his unmatchable energy. "Aaj ke din bhi pair pe lagi hui hai. But woh aadmi rukta nahi hai, bhai. Maine us aadmi ko... Dunki ki hum Budapest mein shoot kar rahe the. Raat ko hum party karte. Yahan saamne, maine unhe 'Yeh Kaali-Kaali Ankhen' pe perform karte dekha. Wahan gaana laga, woh hatate sabko ki meri picture, mera dance, aur wohi energy ke saath woh unke steps, woh bhule bhi nahi."

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Vikram went on to reveal that despite health challenges, he refuses to use body doubles and did his own action sequences in Dunki. "Kya lovely banda hai woh yaar. Hum Qatar gaye, Saudi mein toh woh King hai. Hum hotel mein gaye, unhone apne room mein bulaya. Toh humne room dekha, Raj Mahal. Itna bada gol bed ki us mein poori unit baith jaye (laughed)."