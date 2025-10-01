Exclusive | Donald Trump 100% movie tariff: Trade expert reveals US President has 'killed' film business, says even Netflix and other Hollywood producers will..

After US President Donald Trump announced a 100% tariff on movies, how much can it affect the Indian film industry? Komal Nahta explains in detail in this exclusive conversation.

The President of the United States of America, Donald Trump, imposed a 100% tariff on movies, sending a shockwave through the film industry across the globe. Soon after the President announced the imposition of a 100 per cent tariff on all movies made outside the US, filmmakers and other key players shared their views on the same. Not only will the overseas business of the films, but also the revenue from international productions, including Hollywood movies shot in India, be affected by the implementation of this tariff.

Donald Trump is saying US producers should not shoot in India'

To explain the same, DNA India got in touch with trade expert Komal Nahta. Speaking his views on Trump's 100% tariff, he said, "You know, there are two or three angles to it. He is doing this to protect the Hollywood industry. First of all, he has said that any film not shot in America will face a 100% tariff. Now, many Hollywood films come and shoot in India, sometimes 40%, 30%, or 20% of the movie. But according to him, if it is not shot entirely in America, he will impose the tariff. This means Hollywood producers will think a hundred times before coming to India. If they shoot here, they will get stuck. He has literally killed our business because he is basically telling Hollywood producers not to go to India—or, for that matter, not to go to Europe or anywhere else outside America."

Donald Trump's double attack on Indian content consumption

Komal adds that with Trump's latest tariff, he will even restrict international OTT platforms from collaborating with Indian makers and content creators. He says, "Platforms like Netflix and Hotstar usually greenlight productions, giving Indian producers opportunities to make films and web series for them, which are then available worldwide. But now he is saying that if content is produced outside America, even by an American company like Netflix, it will be taxed. His logic is that Netflix is taking away America’s revenue by commissioning projects in India. So, he plans to levy a 100% tariff."

Trump's 100% tariff is a loss for Bollywood and Hollywood: Komal Nahta

Komal further asserts, "Indirectly, this means he’s telling Netflix to stop giving projects to Indian producers and restrict work to America. In that way, too, he has ruined the chances for Indian filmmakers. India’s revenue has reduced, and now Netflix will think a hundred times—maybe give four projects here, but hand over the rest to American studios." He concludes, "So yes, he has hit us very badly, and it’s a draconian law as far as reducing our revenues is concerned. It’s a loss for both India and Hollywood."