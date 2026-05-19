Exclusive: Dibyendu Bhattacharya admits he hates violence, comments on Animal, Dhurandhar, reveals if Dev D or BA Pass can be made in 2026

Dibyendu Bhattacharya joins DNA India for an exclusive conversation, speaking about his role in Undekhi Season 4, his take on violent films like Animal and Dhurandhar, and if bold films like Dev D and BA Pass are possible to make in 2026.

Actor Dibyendu Bhattacharya, popularly known for Dev D, Black Friday, and BA Pass, is currently basking in appreciation for his role in Undekhi Season 4. As the show reaches its grand finale, he joins DNA India for an exclusive chat, discussing his trajectory and more. Excerpts from the conversation.

Q. I have Undekhi's latest season. Your character has evolved from DSP to SP and has become one of the most lovable and central characters. How do you see your character? Did you expect this reception?

A: When we did season 1 back in 2018 and 2019, we did not really know how things would turn out. It was released in 2020 during COVID, and OTT itself was still evolving at that time. We had some idea that multiple seasons could happen, but nobody was really sure how big it would become. What made it enjoyable was that I was playing the main protagonist, so I really enjoyed studying and performing the character. But again, we did not know how audiences would react. When it became a major hit in 2020, that is when we realized people were actually connecting with it.

Q. Many shows lose their novelty after season 1 or 2, but Undekhi still maintains that freshness even in season 4. Do you agree?

A: Absolutely. All credit goes to the creative team. The writers, the director Ashish, and the entire team. It is honestly not easy to keep audiences engaged season after season. Also, we work as a team. When season 1 started, only Harsh and I were relatively new. Everyone worked with a lot of passion, and over time, that passion and experience have only grown, which I think adds value to the show.

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Q. Do you think OTT has given actors like you a platform to truly shine?

A: Of course. In films, you have 2 hours, but in OTT, a show can span 4 to 5 hours. That allows for deeper storytelling, more subplots, and better character development. With more screen time, characters can really be explored in depth. That creates opportunities for actors like us. Earlier, you would see the same few faces repeatedly, but OTT has opened doors for many more talented actors.

Q. Your career goes back to the early 2000s with films like Black Friday, Dev D, and BA Pass. There were gaps. How did you stay motivated?

A. Yes, it was not easy, to be honest. But during those gaps, I kept working on television episodes, small roles, and different kinds of projects. Looking back, I feel fortunate that I was part of films that are now considered important in Indian cinema. That itself feels like a big achievement. As for motivation, I never really gave myself too much importance. If you do that, expectations increase, and that eventually leads to disappointment. I did not have too many expectations.

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A: Also, I worked on films that were never even released widely. But I just kept working. When I did not have acting work, I trained others. I coached actors like Siddharth Malhotra, Arjun Kapoor, Zakir Khan, Parineeti Chopra, and many more. For me, sharing knowledge is also work. Personally, I value life beyond cinema. My family, cooking, and daily life matter just as much. Cinema is part of my life, not my entire life.

Q. Your character Ghosh is non-violent. In real life, how do you view violence in films?

A. I am completely anti-violence in real life as well. Even if I lose my temper at home, I regret it almost immediately and apologize.

Q. When you watch films like Animal and Dhurandhar, what is your take as an audience member? How do you look at such content?

A. Just another genre of filmmaking, honestly. I just take it like that. I do not really take it that deeply. If it is not deep, there is no need to make it so deep. If you want to watch, watch. If you do not want to watch, then do not watch. It is not necessary. Not everything works for everyone. According to your education, your upbringing, your psyche, and your choices of entertainment are decided. Some people are motivated by Shakespeare, some by action, some by war, some by other things. So, as an audience, it is completely up to you. You might like it, you might not, you may agree or disagree. It is your call whether you want to watch it or not.

Q. Films like Dev D and BA Pass are they difficult to make today? Do you agree or disagree?

A. I do not know, honestly. What has been made has been made. BA Pass was a very unique erotica thriller. While making it, we knew there was a thin line. On one side, it could become cheap, and on the other, it could become a cult film. We consciously chose the latter. Films like Black Friday or Dev D were made with a certain kind of passion and energy. Today, there are many factors like censorship, politics, and industry dynamics. Cinema goes through many filters now. So, whether such films can be made today, it is honestly hard to say.

Q. What upcoming projects can we expect from you?

A. There is a release toward the end of the year on Amazon. There is also a series called Rock and a film titled Gulabi. And yes, Alpha is also coming.