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Exclusive | 'Dhurandhar mein sirf violence hai, Animal mein sirf sex': Sameer slams filmmakers for downfall of Bollywood

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Exclusive | 'Dhurandhar mein sirf violence hai, Animal mein sirf sex': Sameer slams filmmakers for downfall of Bollywood

Sameer Anjaan comments on the downfall of Bollywood and explains the reason behind it. He slams the filmmakers promoting sex and violence through the films, setting a wrong trend. The veteran lyricist particularly slammed Ranbir Kapoor's Animal and Ranveer Singh's Dhurandhar.

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Simran Singh

Updated : Apr 16, 2026, 07:13 PM IST | Edited by : Simran Singh

Exclusive | 'Dhurandhar mein sirf violence hai, Animal mein sirf sex': Sameer slams filmmakers for downfall of Bollywood
Sameer Anjaan, posters of Dhurandhar 2, Animal
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Veteran lyricist Sameer Anjaan has reacted to the downfall of Bollywood. Why has the quality of Hindi films degraded over the years? He even slammed the trend of promoting sex and violence through cinemas, citing the examples of Animal and Dhurandhar. Previously, Sameer dissected why music in Bollywood is dying. Taking the conversation ahead, he further adds that until filmmakers won't make quality cinema, music won't return to its glory. 

Sameer on why Bollywood is going through a dull phase

Sameer shares his views on the dull phase of Bollywood, slamming filmmakers for minting money on sex and violence, and rejecting emotional dramas. He says, "Jab Baghban banegi, toh waise gaane banege na. Devdas banegi toh aise gaane banenge. Aaj kal ban kya raha hai, sex aur violence bech rahe hai. Uss mein music kaha se aayega? Aur woh kirdaar kaise kisi ke dil ko chhuenge? 

Sameer on how the definition of 'masala entertainers' changed for the worse

Sameer explains how the meaning of 'masala entertainers' has changed over the years. "First, we used to have Padosan and other classic comedies. David Dhawan's films were called masala entertainers. We used to have different characters, with emotional arcs, that used to relate to every audience member at some level. Nowadays, all we see are issue-based or sex and violence-oriented films. Iss mein entertainment kaha hai?" Ask Sameer. 

Sameer slams Dhurandhar and Animal

He further adds, "Aap Dhurandhar dekhe. Kya hai kya uss film mein, sirf violence. Animal dekhe, uss mein sex ke alawa kuch nahi hai. Jab tak kahaniyan achi nahi aayengi, uske saath ache writer, director nahi judenge, ache dialogue nahi honge, tab tak achi filmein nahin ban sakti (Look at Dhurandhar—what is there in that film? Nothing but violence. Look at Animal—there is nothing in it other than sex. Until we don't have talented writers, directors—good films simply cannot be made)."

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Exclusive | 'Dhurandhar mein sirf violence hai, Animal mein sirf sex': Sameer slams filmmakers for downfall of Bollywood
Exclusive| 'Dhurandhar mein sirf violence hai, Animal mein sirf sex': Sameer
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