Exclusive: Dhurandhar actor Vivek Sinha confirms he's in Dhurandhar The Revenge, reveals messages he got from Pakistan, which will shock you

Vivek Sinha, the actor who plays the role of Zahoor Mistry in Dhurandhar, has opened up about the response he got from Pakistan, and also spilt the beans on his role in Part Two.

One film can change destiny, and that's what happened with Vivek Sinha. Dhurandhar has made Vivek an overnight sensation. His menacing portrayal of Zahoor Mistry has received accolades, but also hatred, and even death threats. The trailer of Dhurandhar The Revenge starts with Vivek's popular dialogue 'Pados mein rehte hai hum...', and it instantly grabs your attention. Ahead of the release of Dhurandhar The Revenge, Vivek joins DNA India for an exclusive chit-chat, discussing life before and after Dhurandhar.

Vivek Sinha on life after Dhurandhar

Ask Vivek about how he's dealing with an overwhelming response for his performance, he adds, "Mujhe bilkul aisa lag raha hai ki kabhi-kabhi aap so rahe hote ho, aur aap ek dream mein chal rahe ho, aapko lage ki yeh kaha aa gaya main. Toh ek dum aisa hi lag raha hai. Umeed nahi thi mujhe ki role iss kidar pasand kiya jayega. Film aayi, logo ne appriciate kiya, but Dhurandhar 2 ka trailer aata hai, and starting ki 14 second ki footage mere pe hai. Aapne star bana diya (It feels like when you are asleep and walking through a dream— you suddenly find yourself wondering, "How did I end up here?" That is how it feels right now. I never expected that this role would be received with such immense affection. Then the trailer for *Dhurandhar 2* came out, and the very first 14 seconds of footage focused entirely on me. You have made me a star). Aditya (Dhar) sir, love you."

Vivek Sinha on getting over 2000 hate comments

The actor asserts that he got an overwhelming response for his performance, but he left people upset with his acting chops. Vivek had to share his thoughts on social media, confirming that he's an Indian, and not a Pakistani. "Logon ka khoon khol gaya. Aap social media dekhe, mujhe 2, 2.500 coments aaye hai. Log keh rahe hai ki aapko screen mein gus ke maarne ko jee kara. Lekin aapki acting achi hai, real hai. Kuch logo ne kaha ki tujhe Pakistan aa ke maarunga. Mujhe kehna pada ki 'Pakistani nahi hoon bhai, Indian hoon, Bijnor ka rehne wala hoon' (People were absolutely furious. Just look at social media—I received 2-2.500 comments. People were saying that they felt like beating me up. However, they acknowledged that my acting was good—it felt real. Some even threatened, saying, "I’m going to come to Pakistan just to thrash you." I actually had to tell them, 'I’m not Pakistani; I’m Indian—I hail from Bijnor')." (laughs)

Also read: Exclusive: Ram Gopal Varma says Dhurandhar 2 will end South cinema's dominance, reacts to Toxic, Peddi, Dacoit getting postponed

Vivek Sinha on the reaction he got from Pakistan

In India, Vivek got harsh reactions and hate messages for his performance. But from Pakistan, Vivek got surprising feedback. He reveals, "Pakistan se bahut saare message aa gaye. 'Sir, I love you, from Pakistan. Love from Pakistan'. Maine kaha bhai ruk jao (laughs), but haan yeh reaction aaya waha se (I received a lot of messages from Pakistan. "Sir, I love you—from Pakistan. Love from Pakistan." I said, "Brother, hold on a second!" (laughs)—but yes, that was indeed the reaction I got from over there)."

Vivek Sinha confirms he's in Dhurandhar The Revenge

Vivek Zahoor Mistry will appear in Part 2, and his character will die a brutal death in the film. Speaking about his role in the new film, he says, "Aaj film release ho rahi hai toh bata deta hoon. Iss film mein, mere do look aapko dikhne wale hai. Ek lambe baal mein aur ek aise look (pointing towards his short hair) mein. Main uss mein heavy dikhne wala hoon (Since the film is releasing today, let me tell you this: you will see me in two different looks in this movie—one with long hair, and another with short hair. In this one, I’m going to look quite heavy)." What are Vivek's thoughts on Dhurandhar 3? He quickly jokes, "Main toh marr jaunga, toh phir rehne dete, kya zaroorat hai banane ki, kuch aur karte hai (I'll die. So let it be. We'll do something else)." Dhurandhar 2 will be released in cinemas on March 19 worldwide.