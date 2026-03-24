Exclusive: Dhurandhar actor Aditya Uppal says real Omar Haider checked his Insta profile, reveals he got death threats from Pakistan

Aditya Uppal, who played the role of ASP Omar Haider in the Dhurandhar franchise, has opened up about the reaction he's receiving for his role, and even called the real-life Omar Haider 'the only intelligent' officer in Pakistan.

Dhurandhar The Revenge will soon breach the Rs 1000 crore mark, and will cross Part One's lifetime in the next few days. Amid the blockbuster run, actor Adiya Uppal joins DNA India for an exclusive conversation, sharing insights on life before and after the release of Ranveer Singh-starrer. In the movie, Aditya plays ASP Omar Haider, the right hand to Sanjay Dutt, SP Chaudhary Aslam. Uppal hails from a theatre background and agrees that Dhurandhar has set a milestone in his filmography, which has made him more conscious in choosing his next project.

Where is real-life Omar Haider now?

In the post-credit scene, we see Omar's intense confrontation with Lt. General Shamshad Khan (Raj Zutushi), and the latter calls his men to take Omar away, and warns him that he will declare him mentally unstable. Ask Aditya where real-life Omar Haider is now? He replies, Omar Haider has now become the Superintendent of Police (SP), and he's the only intelligent man in Pakistan."

Omar Haider stalked Aditya Uppal on social media?

Does real Omar Haider know about him portraying his life on the big screen? Aditya reveals, "I got to know that he has visited my Instagram profile. But I didn't want to disturb his privacy. So I never went ahead and interacted with him socially." He further adds, "I saw a screenshot where my name was added to his Wikipedia page under popular culture. That’s a big thing."

Also read: Dhurandhar The Revenge: Pakistanis are furious with Ranveer Singh's 'ghatiya, third-class' film, threaten to attack India: 'Phir se maarenge' | Viral video

Aditya Uppal on getting death threats from Pakistan?

Aditya has got overwhelming response from Pakistan. Speaking about the same, he asserts, "Ek toh Pakistan se messages aa rahe hai. UAE se messages aa rahe hai. There's a very famous man, a well-read man, an articulate CEO of a global brand, who keeps messaging me on Instagram that he loved the film. And he's a Pakistani by birth, and he stays in Dubai. He made me connect with the real Omar Haider, who's very much active in Karachi. He tags me in his posts."

Also read: Dhurandhar box office collection day 5: Ranveer Singh's film races for Rs 900 crore, overrules Allu Arjun, yet trails Pushpa 2 due to this reason

Speaking about the negative feedback and horrifying messages, he adds, "Pakistan se mujhe darawane messages bhi aa rahe hai. Kai log keh rahe hai ki 'tujhe maar denge. Milega toh chhodenge nahi'. Main kai logo ko bata raha hu ki 'main ek actor hoon'. But you can't reply to everyone."