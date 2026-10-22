Exclusive: Delhi Belly director Abhinay Deo reacts to Imran Khan facing backlash, order to leave India: 'Ache insaano ki kami hai'

Abhinay Deo, the director of Imran Khan's Delhi Belly, reacted to the backlash actor got for participating in a peaceful protest against Gyanesh Kumar. Deo calls Imran 'nek, gentle, well-informed, sochne wala acha insaan'.

Director Abhinay Deo has stood by Imran Khan and questioned the order asking the actor to leave India. For the unversed, Imran participated in the peaceful protest against CEC Gyanesh Kumar in Mumbai, for which he was also detained for a day by Mumbai Police. Later, the "Leave India" notice was issued by the Foreigners Regional Registration Office (FRRO) in Mumbai, acting under the federal government's authority, following a formal complaint filed by BJP leader Kirit Somaiya.

Abhinay knows Imran personally, and he has directed Aamir's nephew in Delhi Belly. While promoting his upcoming directorial Doosra, Abhinay joins Zee, along with Plabita Borthakur. When asked Abhinay to share his thoughts on the controversy, the director admits that even though he doesn't have proper information about the protest or knowledge of the same, he supports Imran for being the most genuine person.

Abhinay on Imran Khan

Without commenting on the protest, Abhinay says that a person shouldn't be punished for participating in a peaceful protest. "Dekho usne jo kiya hai, woh uska personal decision tha. Sahi ya galat, yeh toh sirf woh maan sakta hai. Main toh itna jaanta hu ki is pe main, aap, ya society, us mein unka kya banta hai, to go and interfere saying sahi hai ya galat hai, ya desh chhod do," Abhinay says.

The director further asks, "Mujhe lagta hai ki agar aap desh mein kisi ka bhi samarthan karte ho, toh uske liye aapko saza kyu milni chaiye? Aur woh bhi ek shanti wala samarthan. Lekin phir bhi us cheez ko discuss karne ke liye jo knowledge ya information honi chaiye woh shayad hum sab mein shayad pass nahi hai; mere pass toh nahi hai."

Ache insaano ki waise bhi kami hai: Abhinay Deo on Imran Khan

The Game director further praises Imran Khan and adds, "Ek baat zaroor kahunga, Imran jaisa nek, gentle, well-informed, sochne wala, bada acha insaan hai, bahut kam milta hai. Toh utna toh main kehna chahunga. Toh aisa ache insaano ki kami hai waise hi, jo hai unse bhaga rahe ho aap? Kya kar rahe ho?" Deo asserts, "It's important ki hum bhi sochein kyu kar rahe hain, kaise kar rahe hain ya kya kar rahe hain. Baki woh protest ki baare mein I have no proper information, but as a person I would like to describe Imran as a genuine and one of the most beautiful souls." Abhinay Deo's latest film Doosra will be released in cinemas on October 23, 2026.