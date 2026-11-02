Exclusive: Deepika Padukone was THIS months pregnant with Devi while shooting King's song Tu Mil Jaaye with Shah Rukh Khan

Do you know that Devi Padukone Singh, Deepika and Ranveer's younger daughter, has already made her Bollywood debut? Read on to know more.

On November 2, 2026, Shah Rukh Khan's fans got their best birthday present from the birthday boy with the first song, Tu Mil Jaaye, from the much-anticipated film King. Fans cannot get enough of Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone's electrifying chemistry, along with the blend of action and drama. The much-loved on-screen duo is back after Pathaan and Jawan. Their chemistry, charm, and screen presence are already winning hearts. From their effortless pairing to the song's visuals, the track has given audiences plenty to celebrate, with Deepika Padukone receiving particular appreciation for her aura, looks, and commanding screen presence.

What makes Tu Mil Jaaye more special for Deepika fans?

There is another interesting detail about the song that makes it even more special. Did you know Deepika Padukone was pregnant during the production of King? While filming this particular song, DP was five months pregnant with her daughter Devi during the shoot in Cape Town. In a way, Devi has already made her debut, that too in a spectacular manner.



Visuals from the song leaked soon after Deepika's second pregnancy news

Following Deepika and Ranveer Singh's pregnancy announcement, glimpses and leaked visuals from the shoot of the song had surfaced online, giving fans a glimpse of the actress filming for the much-awaited track. Now, with the song finally released, audiences can see the final look and outfit that Deepika sported during the shoot. In the song, DP looks absolutely stunning! Her grace, screen presence, and effortless charm make her stand out, and watching her reunite with Shah Rukh Khan is nothing short of a treat.

Deepika Padukone has continued to balance her personal and professional commitments with remarkable grace. From embracing motherhood to fulfilling her work commitments, the actress has seamlessly managed both worlds. Her dedication to her craft and the ability to show up and deliver on screen, even during such a special phase of her life, is truly commendable. King will be released in cinemas on December 24, 2026.