Exclusive: Chitrakut actor Vibhore Mayank talks about his initial struggle, how tough is it to be self-made artist

Tum Bin actor Himanshu Malik turned into a director with the recent-released love drama Chitrakut. The film was released in cinemas on May 20 with positive responses from critics, and Vibhore Mayank amazed the audience with his seamless acting chops. Kishore has been in the film industry for over a decade, but it took 8 years of dedication, patience, and devotion that led him to the primary role in a feature film. Vibhore joined in for a special interaction with DNA India, and he opened up on various topics.

Vibhore is glad that his dedication has earned so much love and appreciation from across the fraternity. He added that apart from his friends and family, he has received positive responses from the industry too. Hailed from a humble background in Lucknow, Vibhore came to Mumbai in 2011 to pursue acting, and to sharpen his skill with a professional course in Whistling Woods International. Mayank's father is a government employee, and they couldn't afford to support his dreams. So, Vibhore took their blessings and worked in the insurance sector to earn decent enough for his acting course, and survival in Mumbai.

Mayank even added after completing the course, that he worked as a casting assistant, just to make correct contacts in the field. Apart from casting in shows and TVCs, Vibhore was giving auditions for roles. The actor further added that there were instances where he was not paid for his hard work, but it gave him the exposure. Mayank believes that if you aspire to become an actor, you will have to be patient. "There were a few friends of mine, who came to Mumbai, to become actors, but when they went back within a few months. If you wish to be an actor, then you have to dedicate years to it. Things will take place gradually, step by step, and you have to be patient for it." Mayank also appreciated the fact that now, talent gets recognition and not looks. "20-30 years earlier, looks were mattered, but now a talented, skilled performer get appreciated."