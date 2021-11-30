Exclusive: 'Chhorii will set the bar high for horror genre in India,' actor Saurabh Goyal

Saurabh Goyal, previously seen in web shows like 'The Test Case' and 'City of Dreams' and films like 'Akira', 'Jamun' and 'Ghar Pe Batao' (single-shot feature film), believes that we don't have many serious horror films to talk about. The actor, who features opposite Nushratt Bharuccha in Vishal Furia's highly appreciated film 'Chhorii', which is streaming on Amazon Prime Video, says, the first question he asked the makers before getting onboard was if it's another spooky comedy or a seriously scary movie.

"When I watch a horror film, I want to be completely involved, I want to get scared," he said, adding, "When I was told that it's a serious horror film, it got me excited as one doesn't see too many of these being made in India, as compared to horror comedies."

On learning that Vishal Furia was remaking his own Marathi hit, 'Lapachhapi', the actor saw the trailer and self-admittedly "was blown away by it" and "wanted to be a part of it."

Saurabh auditioned for the role and post his finalisation, met the director and later even did a look test with his leading lady. "In India, we need more movies in the serious horror genre. I'm sure Chhorii will set the bar high for this genre in our country and hopefully, more such films will be made in future," Saurabh said. He added, "Many movies are made in the romance, action, comedy genres. I believe in the horror genre, Chhorri can bring about a much-needed change."

Shooting for a horror film is not complete without a scary moment or two. He recalled, "While shooting in the sugarcane fields in the night, someone or the other would get a break for a couple of hours and go to the base, on the outskirts (of the field). So once, when I got some time off, I thought of going back to rest a little. Since my spot-boy wasn't around, I decided to go alone and I got lost as the field was like a maze. It was pitch dark, I didn’t have my mobile and I had this fear I couldn’t fathom and wondered how I would get back. Thankfully, a light came on some distance away and I started walking fast, almost like running towards it. I was afraid that there could be anything in the dark fields, like a snake, or some animal. When you’re making a horror film, then subconsciously, a lot of scary things play on your mind."

The seriousness and the silence required for shooting the film also added to the eeriness. "I was kind of lost for 10 minutes, but in a situation like that, even one minute seems challenging," he laughed off.

Saurabh called his experience of working with actors like Nushratt and Mita Vashisht a great and enriching one. "Mita ji is a wonderful actress, I’ve seen her performances in my growing up years. One can learn a lot just from chatting with her, as she recalls instances and experiences from NSD (National School of Drama),” he said.

About Nushrat, he says the film is the first time he met and worked with her. "We play a couple so we needed to build that kind of an equation and play our characters honestly. We had to have some level of comfort and Nushratt was very welcoming, whether it was to discuss a scene or do a few rehearsals. Nothing like we’ve done one rehearsal and it’s enough. She has no starry airs and we could talk as friends,” said Saurabh.

Post Chhorii, the actor has a film tentatively titled 'Accelerator', revolving around a single character played by him. He also has a film tentatively titled 'The Privacy' and a music video lined up.

Come January/February 2022 and Saurabh will be off to the North-East to shoot an offbeat film. "I'm very excited about it as I have to speak a North-Eastern language and I’m learning it for the film," he signed off.