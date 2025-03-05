Anurag Kashyap opened up about the validation his discoveries, Vinnet Kumar Singh and Vicky Kaushal, are receiving with Chhaava, and how it has indirectly helped him as well.

Filmmaker Anurag Kashyap has reacted to the success of Chhaava, and the actors associated with the film, Vicky Kaushal and Vineet Kumar Singh. For the unversed, both actors are discoveries of Anuarag. Before his acting career, Vicky assisted Anurag in Gangs Of Wasseypur, and later he was launched in Masaan (which was co-produced by Kashyap under Phantom Productions). Chhaava's Kavi Kalesh- Vineet Singh also starred in several of Anurag's films, including Gangs of Wasseypur, Bombay Diaries, Ugly, and Mukkabaaz.

Recently, Anurag promoted Malayalam film Footage with its star cast, and then he interacted with the media persons. DNA India asks Anurag how he feels about the phase where Vineet Kumar Singh is getting appreciated for his performance, and Vicky Kaushal-led Chhaava has become the biggest box office earner of the year 2025. The Black Friday director asserts that he's elated with the response the film got and Vineet received for his film. He further adds that due to Vineet's performance in Chhaava, the audience is revisiting their previous collaboration. Anurag says, "I'm really very happy. Usko (Vineet) woh validation bahut time se due tha. Uski wajah se log Mukkabaaz dekh rahe hai (This validation was due a long time. Because of him, people are now watching Mukkabaaz)."

For the unversed, Vineet Kumar Singh is in the film industry since 2002. He debuted with a minor role in Pitaah. He also made forgettable appearances in films such as Hathyar and Jaanat. However, it was in 2012, when Anurag gave Vineet the role of Manoj Bajpayee's elder son Danish Khan in Gangs of Wasseypur, and he gained some recognition among the masses. Then a few years after GOW, Vineet again impressed the audience with Mukkabaaz. Though the film won critics, and it failed to earn money at the box office.

As far as Chhaava box office is concerned, the historical action-drama will soon cross Rs 500 crore mark in India, and has already earned Rs 641 crores worldwide.

Also read: Anurag Kashyap calls Bollywood 'insecure place', admits he's getting more love in South: 'My pot belly got more applause than Tiger Shroff's..'