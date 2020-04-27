EXCLUSIVE - Both Priyanka Chopra, Dia Mirza are still a very integral part of my life: Lara Dutta

It's been 20 years since Lara Dutta Bhupathi has been crowned Miss Universe 2000. She was Miss Universe of the Millenium and since then, India has had only two beauties winning Miss Universe title until now. The actor after her prestigious crowning moment entered the world of entertainment. She has been a part of several hit films and then her journey continued as a producer, wife, mother and now an entrepreneur too. During an EXCLUSIVE interaction with DNA Online, Lara spoke about her beautiful two decade-journey.

She stated, "It has been amazing and life moves on. I'm sure I will be donning quite a few more hats before hanging up my boots. I am extremely grateful and blessed. Every single day I wake up and I just grateful for the life I had. Each phase has been its adventure and it's been fantastic."

Lara further spoke about finding her successor saying, "I'm also asked how I feel and I keep saying that I'm so ready to Crown a new successor now for a new girl, fresh blood to take on this title. 20 years is a long time and you know this is something that will always be such an integral part of your life I will always be India's Miss Universe of the millennium."

The Hundred actor was crowned Miss India 2000 alongside Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Dia Mirza, they both were later on crowned Miss World 2000 and Miss Asia Pacific 2000 respectively. So is Lara in touch with her fellow contemporaries after all these years? To which she replied, "Yes, I'm still very much in touch with both Priyanka and Dia and very constantly in touch. At least I know for sure that both of them are still a very integral part of my life. It's very easy for us to pick up a phone or anything and just reach out to each other immediately."