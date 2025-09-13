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Exclusive: Boman Irani, Priyadarshan defend Akshay Kumar getting trolled for using teleprompter: 'Even in South, most of the actors...'

Exclusive: Boman, Priyadarshan defend Akshay getting trolled for teleprompter

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Exclusive: Boman Irani, Priyadarshan defend Akshay Kumar getting trolled for using teleprompter: 'Even in South, most of the actors...'

While promoting Haiwaan, director Priyadarshan and co-star Boman Irani have shared their thoughts about Akshay Kumar getting mocked and ridiculed for using a teleprompter.

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Simran SinghSimran Singh

Updated : Sep 07, 2026, 12:18 AM IST | Edited by : Simran Singh

Exclusive: Boman Irani, Priyadarshan defend Akshay Kumar getting trolled for using teleprompter: 'Even in South, most of the actors...'
Priyadarshan, Akshay Kumar, Boman Irani (Image source: X, Instagram)
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Director Priyadarshan and actor Boman Irani have stepped in for Akshay Kumar, who gets trolled for using a teleprompter. Ever since OMG 2, Akki has been trending on social media, but for the wrong reasons. Clips from Kanappa, Sarfira, Naagin 7, and Toilet: Ek Prem Katha left netizens fuming, and they mercilessly trolled him for being 'over-dependent' on technology to delivers her lines. In an exclusive interaction with DNA, both Boman and Priyadarshan have voiced support for Akki and stated that even the biggest of superstars took the help of prompting. 

What Priyadarshan said about Akki being trolled 

Priyadarshan and Akshay have collaborated on several projects, which include Hera Pheri, Bhagam Bhag, Bhool Bhulaiyaa, De Dana Dan, Khatta Meetha, Bhooth Bangla, and the upcoming film Haiwaan. The director says that when it comes to criticism, netizens can criticise anything today. In those days, people used to sit in a coffee shop; today, it's on social media. So we should just ignore it. You do whatever you feel is right, as long as you're accepted. You're successful. No matter how genuine or perfect you are, the moment the acceptance goes, it means he's no longer relevant." He further added, "Now he's (Akshay) been accepted. Let him do whatever he wants to. People love him. This is what I believe." 

Boman Irani says don't judge how actors manage to perform on the big screen

Boman, who has shared the screen with Akki on Waqt: Race Against Time and the Housefull franchise, advises the audience not to judge or debate about things that go into the making of a film. He says, "For me, it's simple. Parde ka ek rectangle hota hai. Us mein jo chal raha hai usse criticise karo. Uske bahar jo hua, usse kya lena-dena hai tumhe. How did he manage to pull that off? Whether he used a teleprompter or stickers." 

The Munna Bhai actor further adds that the reason Akki is getting criticised is that people have been exposed too much to BTS. "If nobody had told you, you would never have an idea ki yeh teleprompter use karta hai. You'll say, 'Wonderful performance'. But now you want to criticise. Woh kaise bhi kare."

Priyadarshan says even South actors use prompting

The Khatta Meetha director further explained, "In the South, most of the actors use prompting. In plays, everybody uses prompting. The only extra word here is 'telly'." Priyadarshan's upcoming movie Haiwaan will be released in cinemas on September 11, 2026.

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Exclusive: Boman Irani, Priyadarshan defend Akshay Kumar getting trolled for using teleprompter: 'Even in South, most of the actors...'
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