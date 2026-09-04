Exclusive: Boman Irani on Munna Bhai 3, ADMITS he 'is okay' if Sanjay Dutt, Arshad Warsi's threequel doesn't happen: 'Legacy kharab...'

Boman Irani discusss if he's excited to do Munna Bhai 3, and why he's okay if the third instalment of Sanjay Dutt, Arshad Warsi-starrer never happens.

Actor Boman Irani opens up about Munna Bhai 3, and just like millions of fans, he's excited for the film to happen. However, he also admits that if the threequel never sees the day, he's okay with it. Boman, who will soon be seen in Priyadarshan's 98th film, Haiwaan, joins DNA for an exclusive interaction. Ask him his take on Munna Bhai 3, the delay, and the never-ending demand from the fans. Boman explains that he respects the sentiments of loyal fans, but he also respects the fact that director Rajkumar Hirani didn't play on the sentiments just to cash in on the hype.

Lage Raho Munna Bhai achi ban gayi.. finest sequel Bollywood ever produced

When Boman was asked if he's keen to do Munna Bhai 3, he replies, "Dekho yeh jo dusri wali bani, Lage Raho (Munna Bhai)... nikal gaye, achi bani. Why is Raju Hirani taking so much time? Because he's not convinced to cash in on a franchise just because people are asking, knocking on his door. Let him get something that convinces him; tab banayenge." Director Priyadarshan also joins him and admits that Lage Raho is the finest sequel Bollywood has ever produced. Boman agrees and adds, "Yes, or else usually, the sequels are never as good as or equal to the original."

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Why is Boman Irani okay if Munna Bhai 3 never happens?

Boman further explains why he's okay if Munna Bhai 3 never happens. He adds, "This all depends on Raju Hirani. He has taken enough time to prove that he's not making a cash-count ya pressure ke wajah se. Banayenge toh achi banayenge. At least kosish rahegi ki sabse achi threequel ho." Boman further surprises, saying, "But I'm okay if it's not happening also. Sach bata raha hu. Achi yaadein hain, legacy hai, rehne do bhai. Agar bani aur laga ki iss mein bahut maza hai, toh karenge, like we're doing Khosla Ka Ghosla 2. Uski story is amazing. Otherwise hum bolte, let it be. This (Priyadarshan) has the same principle; can't recreate the magic again."

Also read: Exclusive: Priyadarshan on why he remakes Malayalam films in Hindi, drops BIG REVEAL of Mohanlal's role in Haiwaan

About Haiwaan

Director Priyadarshan's 98th film, led by Akshay Kumar and Saif Ali Khan, along with Shriya Pilgaonkar, Saiyami Kher, and Boman Irani in the supporting cast, the film is the official Hindi remake of Mohanlal's Oppam. Haiwaan will be released in cinemas on September 11, 2026.