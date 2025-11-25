Exclusive | Bigg Boss 19: Kunickaa Sadanand EXPOSES Tanya Mittal, Gaurav Khanna, boasts about ignoring Salman Khan, Farah Khan's advices at WKV

Kunickaa Sadanand joins DNA India in an exclusive interaction, sharing her thoughts on her Bigg Boss 19 journey, how it has opened new avenues, and commenting on co-contestants and hosts.

Bigg Boss 19: Two weeks before the grand finale, Ghar ki Rajmata, the Sherni of the house, veteran actress, lawyer Kunickaa Sadanand, bids goodbye from the show. Kunickaa spent 13 weeks in the BB house, and after receiving the fewest votes, her journey was abruptly ended. Soon after her eviction, Kunickaa joins DNA India for an exclusive interaction and lashes out at the fakery of Tanya Mittal, Gaurav Khanna, and Ashnoor Kaur. She even expresses her wish to see Farrhana Bhatt or Pranit More win - excerpts from the conversation.

Kunickaa on allegations of Bigg Boss makers being partial in saving her from eviction

After leaving the house, Kunickaa learns that BB makers have been blamed for saving her from eviction multiple times. Ask her if she was makers' favourite, Kunickaa adds, "Agar makers ki favourite hoti toh seedha trophy dila dete na - finale se ek-do week pehle kyu nikalte. There is no favouritism." Describing her game in the show, Kunickaa says, "I never knew I would get so much love from the audience. People were coming to me saying, 'meri mummy aapki fan hai,' 'mere papa aapko dekh ke bade huye.' Such reactions are flattering." Did luck play a great role in Kunickaa's journey? She replies, "I don't think it's luck. It's my spiritual Guruji, Dadashreeji's blessings, my fans, and my family's prayers. These factors played a great role."

Kunickaa Sadanand on Tanya Mittal's fakeness

Decoding the much-discussed persona of Gwalior ki boss, Kunickaa says, "Tanya kaafi cheezein jhooth bol rahi hai. Unke bhai ne aa ke unke jhooth ko badhava diya. Tanya ne shuruvat mein irritate kar diya tha, apne childish behaviour, her love for the materialistic world. Yeh kya baat hui ki maine kabhi kanda nahi kata and all. Jo bhi Bigg Boss dekh ke aaya hai, unko malum hai ki kitchen duties mein haath mat dalo, kyunki waha bahut kaam hota hai. Toh Tanya has been carrying a mixed persona, but theek hai, she's getting noticed (Tanya is lying about a lot of things. Her brother came and encouraged her lies. Tanya irritated me initially with her childish behaviour and her love for the materialistic world. Anyone who has come after watching Bigg Boss knows not to interfere in kitchen duties, because there is a lot of work involved there. So Tanya has been carrying a mixed personality, but it's okay, she's getting noticed)."

Kunickaa on Gaurav Khanna's hypocrisy

Kunickaa is surprised that Gaurav, who has won MasterChef India, refused to indulge in kitchen duties in the first quarter of the show. Speaking about the same, she says, "Log dekh ke aate hai, unhe pata hai woh sabse tough hai. Baki duties ka nahi dikhta tha, but kitchen ka saamne-saamne dikh jaata tha. Kitchen ki duties zimmedari wali hoti, and Gaurav avoided, until Abhishek Bajaj tricked him (People would come looking, knowing he was the toughest. He didn't see the other duties, but he always had his sights set on the kitchen. Kitchen duties were responsible, and Gaurav avoided them until Abhishek Bajaj tricked him)."

Kunickaa on why Farrhana Bhatt should win Bigg Boss 19

The Khiladi actress wishes Farrhana Bhatt should lift the winner's trophy, and explains why, "I would like her to be the winner, because she has a 13-year-old angry child in her. Aur it (Bigg Boss) will help her and her career. Kaafi tough time dekha hai usne, and such people do have their own guards. They don't trust people easily. They're emotionally challenged. Mujhe bhi shuru-shuru mein irritating lagti thi, but baad mein I realised ki sabki apni personality hoti. People also found me authoritative.

Kunickaa on going against Salman Khan and Farah Khan

Kunickaa even had heated moments with the hosts as well. During Weekend Ka Vaar segments, Kunickaa interrupted Salman and even Farah Khan. Kunickaa is unapologetic about it. Speaking about the same, she adds, "I think that's how I'm in my life. Aise hi hoon main apni zindagi mein. Aap soche, jo zindagi ki maine thapad khaye hai, agar main apne-aap pe vishwas nahi rakhti, apni soch pe vishwas nahi rakhti, toh main yaha nahi hoti (I think that's how I am in my life. Just think, if I didn't believe in myself, if I didn't believe in my thoughts, after all the blows I've suffered in life, I wouldn't be here)," she concludes.