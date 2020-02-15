EXCLUSIVE 'Baaghi 3' still: Shraddha Kapoor outruns T-72 soviet military tanks without help of any special effects

Baaghi 3's latest song 'Dus Bahane 2.0' is loved by the masses and many have lauded Shraddha Kapoor for her look. The actor has been touted to look her hottest ever in the song and fans are indeed going gaga over her. Over time, Shraddha has been loved for her amazing dancing skills and she also showed her kickass action avatar in Street Dancer 3D and Saaho respectively. We will also get to see her both sides in Baaghi 3.

Going by the trailer, we see Shraddha running from T-72 soviet military tanks. These tanks are some of the biggest ones in the world and no other actress has ever done this before in the history of Bollywood. A special point to be noted is the fact that Shraddha herself did the running shot without the help of any special effects or CGI.

Shraddha knows how to match steps with the lead actor of Baaghi 3, Tiger Shroff be it with dance and now with action as well.

Earlier during an interaction with DNA After Hrs, when Shraddha was asked about doing different roles simultaneously, she had said, "In which other professions can you essay so many characters? Going from one film to another is something that I truly enjoy. I feel that it helps my performance as the three characters I’m playing get a break from each other. It’s fun to be one person one day and be another the other day."

Meanwhile, directed by Ahmed Khan, Baaghi 3 is releasing on March 6, 2020.