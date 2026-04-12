Exclusive: 'Asha Bhosle ek hi thi, dusra koi duniya mein hoga nahi': Sameer Anjaan gets emotional recalling legendary singer, calls her 'institution'

Asha Bhosle's demise has left millions of her fans heartbroken, including veteran lyricist Sameer Anjaan. He mourns the demise of the legendary singer, and exclaims how Asha was the biggest singing sensation the nation has ever seen.

Legendary singer Asha Bhosle's demise has left the Indian cinema and millions of its fans in shock. Spanning over 80 years and singing over 12,000-20,000 songs in different languages. Asha's contribution is unmatched, unthinkable, and impossible. Veteran lyricist Sameer Anjaan, who has worked with Asha closely, fondly remembers his 'Tai' and mourns over the grave loss.

Asha Bhosle was not just a singer, but an institution by herself: Sameer Anjaan

In a brief conversation with DNA India, an emotional Sameer admits that the Indian industry has suffered the film industry has suffered an irreparable loss, a void that will stay forever. "Music faternity ka toh itna bada nuksaan hai ki main bata nahi sakta. Aur iski bharpai kabhi ho bhi nahi sakti." He continues, "Asha ji was not just a great singer, but an institution by herself. She had such a long, prosperous career, and had sung almost every genre of songs, different variations of melodies. Kya ghazal, qawali, sufi, romantic, dance numbers, konsa aisa rang cinema ka tha, jo unhone nahi gaaya ho."

No singer in India has the versatility of Asha Bhosle

Sameer exclaims that none of the singers in India possesses the versatility that Asha did. "Mujhe lagta hai ki aisi versatility Hindustan ke kisi bhi singer ke pass nahi hai (I feel that no singer in India has this level of versatility)." Remembering the unfiltered persona of Asha Tai, he adds, "Bawajood iske ki woh itni talented hai, woh ek bahut ache insaan bhi the. Unka nature, woh bilkul khule dil ki thi. Jo andhar hai, wohi bahar bhi hai. Unko gussa bhi karna ho toh woh mooh pe kar deti thi. Aur unka gussa 2 minute ka hota tha (Despite being so talented, she was also a very good human being. Her nature was very open-hearted. What was inside her was exactly what she showed outside. Even if she got angry, she would express it openly, right to your face. And her anger would last only for two minutes)."

People like Asha Bhosle are born once in a lifetime: Sameer Anjaan

Sameer asserts that a talent like Asha is a once-in-a-lifetime phenomenon, "Ek hi Asha ji thi, aur ek hi rahegi. Dusri Asha paida nahi ho sakti. Yeh log ek hi baar aate hai duniya mein. Woh ek mission le ke aate hai. Aur apna mission poora kar ke chale jaate hai. (There was only one Asha ji, and there will only ever be one. Another Asha cannot be born. People like her come into this world only once. They come with a mission, and after fulfilling it, they leave)." Recalling the struggles she faced and emerged victorious, Sameer adds, "Ek achi zindagi unhone jee. Mujhe nahi lagta koi bhi aisa sapna ho, jo unhone dekha ho, aur woh poora nahi hua hoga. Unke saare sapne poore hue aur zindagi mein bahut sangarsh kiya unhone, aur badi takleefon ke baad iss bulandi pe pauhchi (She lived a beautiful life. I don’t think there was any dream she had that remained unfulfilled. All her dreams came true, and she struggled a lot in life, reaching such great heights only after enduring many hardships)."

Sameer on memories with Asha Bhosle

The late legendary singer has not only worked with Sameer, but also with his father Anjaan. Remembering the warmth and love she showered on him, he adds, "Meri itni saari yaadein hai, pitaji (Anjaan) ke gaano ki, mere gaano ki. Jab woh aati thi toh itna khoobsurat mahaul ban jaata tha. Humlog unke baache ki tarah the. Waisa hi sneh diya unhone. Hum humesha unki awaaz se kuch na kuch sikhte rahenge. (I have so many memories—of my father’s (Anjaan’s) songs, and of my own songs. Whenever she would come, such a beautiful atmosphere would be created. We were like her children; she gave us that kind of affection. We will always continue to learn something from her voice)."