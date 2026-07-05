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Exclusive: Arjun Rampal reacts to Satluj getting released after 3-year delay, admits 'we almost gave up hope'

Arjun Rampal opens up about how Diljit Dosanjh's Satluj changed him as a person and reacts to the film getting released after a 3-year delay.

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Simran Singh

Updated : Jul 05, 2026, 05:01 PM IST | Edited by : Simran Singh

Exclusive: Arjun Rampal reacts to Satluj getting released after 3-year delay, admits 'we almost gave up hope'
A poster of Satluj (Image source: IMDb)
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Actor Arjun Rampal is relieved that Satluj (earlier titled Punjab 95) has finally been released after a delay of nearly 3 years. As the Diljit Dosanjh-starrer is enjoying positive reviews ever since it has been streaming on Z5, Arjun shares his excitement and experience of the film with DNA India in a brief interaction. Excerpts from the interaction. 

Q. Was there ever a point during filming when the emotional weight of the story became overwhelming?

A: There are very few films that you get that come with a great weight of responsibility. Satluj is that film. So yes, to get it right in every scene, especially when Samudra gives this monologue about the situation and circumstances, was very emotionally taxing. 

Q. Did you discover anything during the making of the film that surprised you?

A: Every day, every wonderful character and their performances, every location was a surprise. 

Q. If you had to describe your journey with this film in a few words, what would you say?

A: It’s been a work of passion and inspiration, inspired by the selfless man Jaswant Singh; similarly, we also have faced challenges along the way. This makes this release a lot more special today. 

Watch the trailer of Satluj

Q. We’ve heard about Paramjit’s reaction to the film—what was your own emotional response when you watched it for the first time?

A: I was just speechless. Everyone has delivered. 

Q. Did this role change you in any way—either as an actor or personally?

A: Yes, as an actor, it made me realise the importance of doing work or being part of work that came with well-researched material.

Q. Now that the film is finally releasing on Z5, how does it feel to see it reach audiences? And what do you hope viewers take away from it?

A: It’s been a long wait; we almost gave up hope, but now it is ready for release. I am just grateful for that. It’s a hard-hitting film. It can evoke many emotions, but I want them to absorb that feeling without having knee-jerk reactions. What’s happened has happened; it’s history. But we should just make sure that such history is never repeated.

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