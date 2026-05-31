Exclusive: Apne writer, Neeraj Pathak gives major update on Apne 2, reveals sequel is possible after Dharmendra's demise, but on this condition

Writer-director Neeraj Pathak, who wrote the story of Apne, has finally broken the silence on Apne 2, and whether it will happen amid the differences between director Anil Sharma and producer Deepak Mukut.

Writer-director Neeraj Pathak has finally shared a crucial update on Apne 2 and its status after Dharmendra's demise. For the unversed, Neeraj has a close relationship with the Deols, and he wrote the story of Apne (2007). Apne 2 was announced in 2021, with the original cast, Dharmendra, Sunny Deol, Bobby Deol, and Karan Deol. However, since Dharmendra's demise, Apne 2's fate has been unclear. A few weeks after Dharmendra's death, the director of Apne, Anil Sharma, and the producer of Apne 2, Deepak Mukut, also got into loggerheads over the differences in their opinion for the sequel.

The fate of Apne 2 disturbed Neeraj Pathak

Now, Neeraj gives clarity on the sequel and whether it will be made amid the differences. In a conversation with DNA India, Neeraj reveals that the script of Apne 2 was locked, but he has dropped it. He says, "Kahani likh ke ready thi. But Dharam ji ke jaane ke baad ek bahut bada void aa gaya. Aur Apne bina Dharam ji ke possible nahi hai. He's the soul of the film. Jis bargat ke chaav ke neeche saari shakhaye nikli ho, agar woh ped hi na ho toh kya hoga? Yeh sawaal mujhe bahut distrub karta raha (The story was written and ready. But after Dharamji left, a massive void emerged. And Apne simply isn't possible without Dharam. He is the soul of the film. If the very banyan tree—beneath whose shade all the branches have sprouted—were no longer there, what would become of them? This question continued to trouble me deeply)."

How Apne 2 is possible without Dharmendra, Neeraj describes

He further explains how Apne 2 can happen even without Dharmendra, "Ab Apne bina Dharam ji sochna muskil hai. Ha, but yeh hai ki agar jo Deol parivar hai woh agar unki yaad mein, unki legacy aage badana chahe, toh... Jo kahani main likhi thi woh main drop kar raha hu, kyuki uss mein Dharamji ke bina kuch nahi hai. Unke bina banana impossible hai. Ha, but aage koi aise kahani jis mein legacy same rahe, unki yaad mein bane, homage de, toh woh possible hai. Isi liye humne usse backburner pe rakha hai (Now, it is difficult to even imagine the project without Dharam. Yes—the reality is that if the Deol family wishes to carry forward his legacy in his memory, then... I am shelving the story I had written because it simply holds no substance without Dharam. It would be impossible to produce it without him. However, if a future story were to emerge that preserves his legacy—one created in his memory as a tribute—then that would certainly be possible. That is precisely why we have placed this project on the back burner)."

Also read: Exclusive: Neeraj Pathak on Inspector Avinash 2, what's stopping Randeep Hooda from becoming Bollywood superstar, why he chose Urvashi Rautela for deglam role

Neeraj on Anil Sharma-Deepak Mukut fight

Neeraj was asked to share his thoughts on the conflicting views of Anil and Deepak. He instantly replies, "Deepak ji wanted to take forward the legacy of Dharamji, and Anil ji has a point about how we can make Apne 2 without him. So, both are correct. They both have equal respect and regard for Dharamji (Deepak ji wanted to take forward the legacy of Dharamji, and Anil ji has a point about how we can make Apne 2 without him. So, both are correct. They both have equal respect and regard for Dharamji)." Neeraj concludes, "Jab usska sahi samay aayega, emotion right baithega, aur lagega ki legacy ko aage le ke jaane ka sahi waqt aaya hai, tab hum uspe kaam chalu karenge (When the right time comes—when the emotional resonance feels right, and it feels like the moment has arrived to carry the legacy forward—that is when we will begin working on it)."