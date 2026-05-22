Exclusive: Anupriya Goenka on Cannes debut, misconception of festival among Indians, Alia Bhatt getting trolled: 'It's extremely shameful to slander'

Anupriya Goenka shares her thoughts on making her debut at Cannes Film Festival, the misconceptions Indian artistes have with the international platform, and finally, she even reacts to Alia Bhatt getting trolled for walking the red carpet and allegedly getting ignored by paps.

2026 is a memorable year for actress Anupriya Goenka, as she made her debut at the 79th Cannes Film Festival. The talented actress attended the prestigious gala event at the French Riviera to showcase her independent film Bombay Stories at the Marché du Film. Anupriya joins DNA India exclusively, sharing her reaction to attending the grand event and answering some burning questions related to it.

Anupriya on the challenges she faced in her career

It's a proud moment for Anupriya, who strived through highs and lows, and has reached a level where she's promoting India on an international platform. Speaking about her journey as an outsider, Anupriya says, "My journey has been filled with challenges. I come from a very different background in life, and first of all, it took me a while to figure out how the Indian industry works. Thankfully, I kept getting advertisement work, and then I moved on to doing films and web series. One is always scouting for the kind of work they love to do, and that is why I would love for my career to be a mix of big commercial films as well as web shows, but also independent cinema." Anupriya credits her consistency that got her Bombay Stories and now to Cannes. "I really look forward to doing more such Indo-Western projects and projects which have a very strong graph for me as an actor and have a meaningful message to send out," She adds.

Anupriya on the misconception about Cannes

Anupriya didn't shy away from the fact that Indians have a major misconception about the Cannes Film Festival. The weekly event is held to celebrate cinema, and not for brand promotions. But over the years, celebs have come only to walk the red carpet. Speaking about the same, she asserts, "I think there's a lot of misconception, at least in the way the red carpet functions. What are the films inside the competition and in the official selection at the Cannes Film Festival? What films are really within the Cannes Film Festival, as well as what films are just being premiered here in the market section?"

The Aashram actress confesses, "Mine is a film that is being premiered at the market section today, which is very different from being in the official selection at the Cannes Film Festival. So I think all that needs to be very clearly clarified to everyone, and also in the way films are promoted."

Anupriya Goenka on Alia Bhatt getting trolled at Cannes Film Festival

Anupriya also comments on Alia Bhatt getting trolled for walking Cannes' red carpet. She adds, "I think it's extremely shameful to feel that your own country people, your fellow Indians, are slandering an actor of category and you know talent like Alia, who they should be absolutely proud of. She's one of the best actors we have in the country. She's done so much for art in our country in recent years." The Tiger Zinda Hai actress further adds that it should be a moment of pride for India that an actor from the country is representing such a big brand on a world stage like Cannes. And then to take the focus on which photographer called her name out or not, and how many people know her or not, is really shameful.

Giving out a clear message to trolls, she concludes, "It's all coming from a space of insecurity and jealousy, and you know negativity rather than really applauding and boosting and being proud of people who put themselves out there. Try really working hard to get somewhere. And she's representing India, you know, and that's a big thing. And it's not easy to do all of this."