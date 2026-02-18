Exclusive: Anubhav Sinha on Assi, what makes Taapsee Pannu different from other actors, why Anek, Bheed, Afwaah flopped: 'We have failed as society'

In the first part of the conversation, Anubhav Sinha discussed his movie Assi, how society has failed towards women, the challenges he faced while making the film, his third collaboration with Taapsee Pannu, and what makes her different. He even reflected on the failure of Bheed, Anek, and Afwaah.

Filmmaker Anubhav Sinha, known for Tum Bin, Mulk, Article 15, and Thappad, will soon bring another hard-hitting courtroom drama, Assi. The movie is led by Sinha's favourite, Taapsee Pannu, along with Kani Kusruti, in her Bollywood debut. Ahead of the release, Anubhav joins DNA India for an exclusive interaction, sharing insights on his film and filmography. Excerpts from the conversation

Q: What inspired you for Assi?

A: I think it's quite organic. You know, it's happening so often around you, so many times. You read the news, and you reach a time when you just smoothly go past it. That's the reason that line, 'An urgent watch', is that the sooner you sit down and start talking about it, the better it is.

Q: What are your expectations from Assi? What takeaway do you want from a parent, from an average citizen?

A: You know, while writing this, the take-home for me was to go back and talk to my younger ones. Because, obviously, we have failed as a generation. And it has reached where it has reached. For it to get better, the next generation probably needs to take charge. And for that, we need to talk to them

Q: When you have a film which is a courtroom drama, which deals with the subject of crime against women, what were your challenges while writing this film? There will be discussions and comparisons. How will you tackle it?

A: Comparison is a good thing. It should be. Those were not the real challenges. The real challenge was to feel like a woman. Because this is a crime against women. And while you are writing this film, if you could feel like a woman, what a woman feels, then you will have an interesting and probably a necessary perspective on the story. And for that, it took a lot of reading, a lot of watching films which were about women.

Q: Please continue

A: So, they are so different from us. Also, in the way they are conditioned, in the way they are brought up. So, if you could, the whole struggle that Gaurav and I went through was to make sure that we could feel like a woman and bring her perspective to the fore.

Q: After the film was completed, did your perception of women change?

A: Yes, this process started from Thappad, actually. I started looking at women differently, very differently. More compassionately, with more understanding of who they are, what they feel.

Q: Did you get any women who thanked you for making that film and thanked you for making Thappad?

A: After Thappad, I got innumerable phone calls. Even including men have called and cried and hung up, not said a word. Strangers. This happens when cinema impacts. Cried bitterly. Like, there are a hundred such phone calls. Anonymous.

Q: As a citizen of India, what's your take on this crime against women?

A: It's a societal failure, abject failure. We need to, that's why I say urgent. Because if you could make 80 into 76 tomorrow, you have four women saved. Four lives saved. Even if they survive and their lives get altered, shattered. If this comes down to 76 and on zero, then you're giving a new life to all those women. If you calculate, it becomes 30,000 women a year. 30,000 women is a small stadium.

30,000 lives per year are destroyed forever. And we are talking about the reported cases. The unreported cases are even more.

Q: This is your third film with Taapsee, after Mulk and Thappad. Tell us about that one thing that makes working with her the most comfortable?

A: She is seeking the exact same thing that I am seeking from the film. Which is? She is not the film because it's a career strategy that… I should make this brand, and I should do these kinds of films. One a year. No. She likes the subject matter. She connects with it. And she wants to tell that story as badly as I am. Wanting to. So, that makes the combination work. It's not that… It's not anything else. She rises above her own capabilities. Because of her belief system and conviction. She is very dedicated. She makes her own film.

Watch Assi trailer

Q: There was a time when we saw that your hard-hitting movies like Mulk, Article 15, and Thappad had an audience. But then Anek, Bheed, and Afwaah tanked at the box office. What went wrong with them?

A: Bheed may not be the best example to look at. The markets were very down. COVID has probably just ended. We didn't know if it would come back. And people had gotten used to being at home. So the habit of going out had diminished. So we released it then. And maybe that was not the best decision. Afwaah and Bheed were released a month apart. So bad timing. But Anek was overindulgent. It was too political and too evolved for the time. And for the subject matter that it was, the Northeast is less than half understood anyway. And then I went into the nuance of it and the politics of it, which is probably… Didn't land properly.