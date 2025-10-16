Exclusive | Anshuman Jha, Rasika Duggal on Lord Curzon Ki Haveli, Mirzapur The Movie, Arjun Mathur on how Made In Heaven impacted people

Anushuman Jha opens up about his new movie, Lord Curzon Ki Haveli, which is also his directorial debut. Rasika Duggal also reveals how life changed after Mirzapur, and Arjun Mathur discusses the positive impact he left by representing the LGBTQI community in Made in Heaven.

Actor-producer Anushuman Jha (known for Lakadbaggha, Mastram) has now made his directorial debut with dark comedy Lord Curzon Ki Haveli. Taking inspiration from Alfred Hitchcock's classic thrillers, Anushman's film is a thrilling ride that revolves around four Indians in the UK and one crazy dinner hosted by Rohit (Arjun Mathur), which leaves the lives of Ira (Rasika Duggal) and her husband, Dr Basukinath (Paresh Pahuja), in danger.

Team Lord Curzon ki Haveli- Anshuman, Rasika, and Arjun Mathur join DNA India for an exclusive conversation, discussing their movie and careers. What inspired Anushuman to make his directorial debut with Lord Curzon Ki Haveli, the actor replies, "I think it was just the script. Bikas (Ranjan Mishra) and I were just toying with the idea of black comedy. This is one genre I enjoy watching. I was clear that I would like to be a part of something I want to watch. Black comedy thrillers are my favourite genre, and this was a very Hitchcockian space that he has written. Once the script is locked, I was excited to produce the film." Jha further reveals that Bikas pushed him to direct the film. Earlier, they approached two directors, but one day, he told Jha, 'Don't give this to anyone, as you would be like a ghost director. So it's better to direct it'."

Rasika Duggal, the actress best known for her role as Beena Tripathi in the hit series Mirzapur, admits that she has never been approached for a comedy film. Asks Rasika if she thinks that the genre of comedy is underexplored in her filmography, she instantly adds, "Aapne bilkul sahi kaha, and I hope people will notice this. I really wanted to star in a lot more comedy, and this is probably the first step in that direction. Apart from this fact, the script itself is so interesting, a very performance-dependent one, so for any actor this is a golden chance to display their skills."

Arjun Mathur, the guy who's the root cause mystery in the film, went on to admit that this film is probably the only script where he couldn't understand his part until he had shot the movie. "I was unable to box this film in one genre. I was not able to understand my character itself until I shot my part. The script itself is so interesting that it kept me guessing. Also, I got the chance to work with Rasika. We were looking forward to working with each other. So all these factors were enough for me to say yes, and I'm glad I did it."

Arjun and Rasika are two prime examples of actors who got a breakthrough with OTT. Arjun gained popularity for playing the lead role, Karan Mehra, in Made in Heaven. Karan is a complex character — he’s openly gay (a first for a mainstream Indian web series lead). Speaking about the impact he made with his representation of the LGBTQUI community, Arjun proudly adds, "On a personal level, it's amazing. It's a dream for any actor to play such a role with utmost sincerity and responsibility. The kind of personal stories I got to hear, lives that were impacted after my role. There is a lady who wrote to me saying that she has two boys, and until she watched the show, she was against homosexuality. She confessed, "After watching Made in Heaven, I've realised that if they (her kids) turned out to be gay, main unhe dugna pyaar dungi."

Rasika also revealed that she would be reprising her iconic character Beena in Mirzapur The Movie. Sharing her take on the expectations and comparisons with the original work, she adds, "I'm excited that this has been done. But I'm not allowed to say much about it. However, I'm happy to be a part of something which is been done for the first time. This is probably the first time a series has been made into a movie. Beena is a character I've always loved. Every time I revisit the character, I feel like 'what fun'. So I'm just looking forward to the Movie." Mirzapur The Movie is expected to release in cinemas in 2026. Lord Curzon Ki Haveli is running in cinemas near you.