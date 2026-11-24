Anil Kapoor, Sanjay Dutt, Jackie Shroff and Anupam Kher are expected to recreate iconic film scenes at Subhash Ghai's Kya Zamaana Tha concert in Mumbai on December 11. Alka Yagnik, Kavita Krishnamurti, Hariharan and Sukhwinder Singh will join Mithoon in recreating filmmaker's timeless songs.

Bollywood fans could be in for a nostalgic treat as some of Hindi cinema's biggest stars are set to reunite for Subhash Ghai's upcoming musical extravaganza, Kya Zamana Tha: Subhash Ghai's Musical Legacy Reimagined by Mithoon. Anil Kapoor, Sanjay Dutt, Jackie Shroff and Anupam Kher are expected to make special appearances at the event, which promises to revisit some of the most memorable moments from Ghai's filmography. Scheduled for December 11, 2026, at Mumbai's Jio World Garden, the musical celebration will also feature an impressive lineup of playback singers, including Kavita Krishnamurti, Ila Arun, Anuradha Paudwal, Hariharan, Alka Yagnik and Sukhwinder Singh. They will perform popular songs from Ghai's films, including Karz, Hero, Ram Lakhan, Khalnayak, Pardes, Taal and Yaadein, with Mithoon reimagining the compositions.

According to a source close to the development, the event will go beyond a conventional musical concert, with the organisers planning to recreate some of Hindi cinema's most memorable scenes on stage. Surprise celebrity reunions are also expected to be part of the evening, bringing together actors associated with Ghai's landmark films.

Among the possible highlights are Anil Kapoor, Jackie Shroff and Madhuri Dixit revisiting the camaraderie of Ram Lakhan, and Sanjay Dutt, Jackie Shroff and Madhuri Dixit coming together in a tribute to Khalnayak. A reunion featuring Anil Kapoor and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan could also evoke memories of Taal. Anupam Kher, meanwhile, has been part of several memorable films associated with Ghai's era, including Karma, Saudagar, and 1942: A Love Story.

When asked about the reported reunions, Subhash Ghai said, "Over 50 years, I have been blessed to work with artistes who aren't just stars, they are family. Music and cinema have a funny way of bringing old friends back together when you least expect it. All I can say right now is that Kya Zamana Tha is very close to my heart, and Mithoon is creating something truly magical. A good filmmaker never reveals the climax before the curtain rises! You will just have to be at Jio World Garden to see what unfolds."

The concert will present Subhash Ghai's musical catalogue through a contemporary symphonic arrangement, accompanied by a 70-member live orchestra. The format will bring together playback singers, actors and original creative collaborators from his films on one stage. Alongside the musical performances, the audience can also expect live conversations and behind-the-scenes anecdotes about the making of Ghai's films, offering a glimpse into the stories behind some of Hindi cinema's most enduring songs and cinematic moments.

Presented by Mukta Arts and EVA Live, and powered by Mastercard, Kya Zamana Tha will take place on December 11 at Jio World Garden, Mumbai. Tickets for the event are available exclusively on District by Zomato.

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