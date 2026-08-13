Exclusive: Anangsha Biswas, aka Mirzapur's Zarina, confesses to receiving CHEAP messages: 'They ask me how much for one night'

The hot seductress from Mirzapur, Zarina, will soon leave the theatre moviegoers in awe of her. However, she also has some crazy, embarssing, fan moments. Read on to know more.

Actress Anangsha Biswas, popularly known for playing seductress Zarina in Mirzapur, is among the most loved characters from the series. But some reactions are as absurd as it sounds. Anangsha is excited that, after OTT, she will set the big screen on fire with her character in Mirzapur: The Movie. The gritty, dark crime thriller series, spanning three seasons, will now be enjoyed as a feature film, designed for theatres. Recently, the team of Mirzapur revealed its trailer with a grand trailer launch. The cast and crew attended the big day, and they also shared their thoughts about the big leap.

Mirzapur: The Movie is like a homecoming for me: Anangsha Biswas

After the trailer launch event, DNA got Anangsha for a brief interaction. Asked her thoughts about watching yourself on the big screen, with a fan-favourite character, she says, "It's amazing, wonderful. Humne jab season one shuru kiya tha, humne socha nahi tha ki audience se itna pyaar milega. Hum aabhari hai fans ke; from seasons, it has become a movie. It's beautiful. It feels great to be back. It feels like homecoming."

Watch the trailer of Mirzapur: The Movie

What is the misconception fans have about Anangsha Biswas?

When a character receives love, it also has unexpected, crazy fan moments. Anangsha also has a share of it, and she said, "They think I'm Zarina in real life. Which I'm not. I'm very different in life. I've studied acting in Australia. Unko pata hi nahi hai. Unko lagta hai ki yeh toh thumke lagati hai. Yeh toh Zarina hai (They don't know. They think I'm Zarina in real life. I just do hip-shake)."

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Anangsha reveals receiving cheap fan requests

Anangsha didn't shy away from revealing that she keeps getting inappropriate requests, and said, "I keep getting all those... messages and mails...it's a boon and a curse." When asked to further explain the drawback of fans, Anangsha exclaims, "Oh God!" She continues, "Don't tell me about it. I keep getting mails ki, you know, 'For one night, how much (do you charge)?' And I'm like, 'Dude, it's just a role, a character'. But at the same time, that means I've done my job well, doesn't it?" Mirzapur: The Movie will be released in cinemas on September 4, 2026.