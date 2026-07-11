Exclusive: Amid Welcome 3 success, Ahmed Khan REVEALS he's been offered to direct Hera Pheri 3: 'Mujhe acha lagta hai to make a film that...'

Ahmed Khan admitted that he's been suggested to direct the much-delayed Hera Pheri 3. But he also revealed why he's not keen to work on it now.

Director Ahmed Khan is currently enjoying the success of Welcome to the Jungle. Shot with 35 actors and with a mega budget of Rs 125 crore, the film has won the masses, despite the mixed reviews. Amid the success of Welcome 3, Ahmed joins DNA India for an exclusive interaction, sharing his views on the reception, the anticipation for Welcome 4, and also revealing that he's been suggested to direct the much-delayed but still-awaited Hera Pheri 3. Yes, churning a sequel with such an ensemble cast is a tough nut to crack, but Ahmed did it well. Owing to his impressive grip on comedy, producer Firoz Nadiadwala suggested Ahmed direct Hera Pheri 3. Since Priyadarshan has left the project, it's a golden opportunity for him. But what's stopping Ahmed? He makes a big reveal.

Ahmed Khan reveals he got the offer to direct Hera Pheri 3

When we suggested that he would be the perfect contender to direct Hera Pheri since Priyadarshan is directing, Ahmed said, "Yeah, why not. You have to take all the challenges. Dekho rahi baat Hera Pheri ki, even Firoz (Nadiadwala) bhai told me 'you make it'. Toh hota yeh hai ki, I want to be a part of Hera Pheri. It's the most loved project. Mujhe mauka mila toh I'll give it a thought. Baat jo bhi chal rahi hai."

Why Ahmed Khan doesn't want to direct Hera Pheri 3

Despite having a knack for comedy, directing Fool N Final and Welcome 3, Ahmed ain't keen to direct Hera Pheri. He explained, "But mujhe acha lagta hai toh make a film which has flamboyance, glamour, action. Jis mein helicopters ude, jo humari bachpan ki khwahishein hoti hai na, woh sab us mein poori ho. Toh if asked, toh I would love to do Hera Pheri. But right now I've other plans going on. So that's the only thing." Among his upcoming projects, action thriller Baap, starring Sunny Deol, Jackie Shroff, Mithun Chakraborty, will be released soon.

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