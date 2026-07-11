FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
  • LATEST
Exclusive: Amid Welcome 3 success, Ahmed Khan REVEALS he's been offered to direct Hera Pheri 3: 'Mujhe acha lagta hai to make a film that...'

Exclusive: Ahmed Khan REVEALS he's been offered to direc

Argentina vs Switzerland, FIFA World Cup 2026 Quarterfinal: Preview, live streaming, kick-off time and predicted lineups

Argentina vs Switzerland, FIFA World Cup 2026 Quarterfinal: Preview, live stream

Viral video: Bigg Boss OTT 2 fame Palak Purswani marries boyfriend Rohan Khanna, took Lord Shiva's blessings, make first appearance

Viral video: Bigg Boss OTT 2 fame Palak Purswani marries boyfriend Rohan Khanna

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
From Sara Arjun in Dhurandhar, Sanskruti Jayana in Krishnavataram, to Triptii Dimri in Maa Behen: 5 breakout performances by feamle leads in 2026

From Sara, Sanskruti, to Triptii: 5 breakout performances by actresses in 2026

OTT Releases This Week (July 6-12): Ikka, Peddi, Pati Patni Aur Woh Do, latest Indian films, web series to watch on Netflix, Prime Video, ZEE5, JioHotstar

OTT Releases This Week (July 6-12): Ikka, Peddi, Pati Patni Aur Woh Do

In pics: Anil Kapoor, Janhvi Kapoor, Rekha, Boney Kapoor, Varun Dhawan at Anshula Kapoor-Rohan Thakkar's reception

In pics: Anil Kapoor, Janhvi Kapoor, Rekha, Boney Kapoor, Varun Dhawan

Latest NewsBollywood

BOLLYWOOD

Exclusive: Amid Welcome 3 success, Ahmed Khan REVEALS he's been offered to direct Hera Pheri 3: 'Mujhe acha lagta hai to make a film that...'

Ahmed Khan admitted that he's been suggested to direct the much-delayed Hera Pheri 3. But he also revealed why he's not keen to work on it now.

Latest News

Simran Singh

Updated : Jul 11, 2026, 09:45 PM IST | Edited by : Simran Singh

Exclusive: Amid Welcome 3 success, Ahmed Khan REVEALS he's been offered to direct Hera Pheri 3: 'Mujhe acha lagta hai to make a film that...'
Ahmed Khan, poster of Phir Hera Pheri (Image source: Prime Video, Instagram)
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

Director Ahmed Khan is currently enjoying the success of Welcome to the Jungle. Shot with 35 actors and with a mega budget of Rs 125 crore, the film has won the masses, despite the mixed reviews. Amid the success of Welcome 3, Ahmed joins DNA India for an exclusive interaction, sharing his views on the reception, the anticipation for Welcome 4, and also revealing that he's been suggested to direct the much-delayed but still-awaited Hera Pheri 3. Yes, churning a sequel with such an ensemble cast is a tough nut to crack, but Ahmed did it well. Owing to his impressive grip on comedy, producer Firoz Nadiadwala suggested Ahmed direct Hera Pheri 3. Since Priyadarshan has left the project, it's a golden opportunity for him. But what's stopping Ahmed? He makes a big reveal. 

Ahmed Khan reveals he got the offer to direct Hera Pheri 3

When we suggested that he would be the perfect contender to direct Hera Pheri since Priyadarshan is directing, Ahmed said, "Yeah, why not. You have to take all the challenges. Dekho rahi baat Hera Pheri ki, even Firoz (Nadiadwala) bhai told me 'you make it'. Toh hota yeh hai ki, I want to be a part of Hera Pheri. It's the most loved project. Mujhe mauka mila toh I'll give it a thought. Baat jo bhi chal rahi hai." 

Why Ahmed Khan doesn't want to direct Hera Pheri 3 

Despite having a knack for comedy, directing Fool N Final and Welcome 3, Ahmed ain't keen to direct Hera Pheri. He explained, "But mujhe acha lagta hai toh make a film which has flamboyance, glamour, action. Jis mein helicopters ude, jo humari bachpan ki khwahishein hoti hai na, woh sab us mein poori ho. Toh if asked, toh I would love to do Hera Pheri. But right now I've other plans going on. So that's the only thing." Among his upcoming projects, action thriller Baap, starring Sunny Deol, Jackie Shroff, Mithun Chakraborty, will be released soon.

Also read: Ramayana trailer to be dropped on THIS date, Ranbir Kapoor, Yash movie's big update left netizens worried: 'We don't want another Adipurush'

 

 

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
Exclusive: Amid Welcome 3 success, Ahmed Khan REVEALS he's been offered to direct Hera Pheri 3: 'Mujhe acha lagta hai to make a film that...'
Exclusive: Ahmed Khan REVEALS he's been offered to direc
Argentina vs Switzerland, FIFA World Cup 2026 Quarterfinal: Preview, live streaming, kick-off time and predicted lineups
Argentina vs Switzerland, FIFA World Cup 2026 Quarterfinal: Preview, live stream
Legendary playback singer S Janaki, called Nightingale of South India, dies at 88
Legendary playback singer S Janaki dies at age 88 in Mysuru
Ram Mandir Trust invites CEO applications, outlines 3 key qualifications after donation theft case; Check last date of submission
Ram Mandir Trust invites CEO applications, outlines 3 key qualifications
Explained: Why Vaibhav Sooryavanshi is not in India's playing XI for 5th T20I against England
Explained: Why Vaibhav Sooryavanshi is not in India's playing XI for 5th T20I
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
From Sara Arjun in Dhurandhar, Sanskruti Jayana in Krishnavataram, to Triptii Dimri in Maa Behen: 5 breakout performances by feamle leads in 2026
From Sara, Sanskruti, to Triptii: 5 breakout performances by actresses in 2026
OTT Releases This Week (July 6-12): Ikka, Peddi, Pati Patni Aur Woh Do, latest Indian films, web series to watch on Netflix, Prime Video, ZEE5, JioHotstar
OTT Releases This Week (July 6-12): Ikka, Peddi, Pati Patni Aur Woh Do
In pics: Anil Kapoor, Janhvi Kapoor, Rekha, Boney Kapoor, Varun Dhawan at Anshula Kapoor-Rohan Thakkar's reception
In pics: Anil Kapoor, Janhvi Kapoor, Rekha, Boney Kapoor, Varun Dhawan
MS Dhoni Turns 45: 7 things that makes captain cool 'Thala'
MS Dhoni Turns 45: 7 things that makes captain cool 'Thala'
Ranveer Singh turns 41: Here's a look at Dhurandhar star's car collection, from GMC Hummer EV to Ferrari 296 GTB
Ranveer Singh turns 41: Here's a look at Dhurandhar star's car collection
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
Advertisement