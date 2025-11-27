Exclusive | Ahmed Khan on Rangeela re-release, his first big break as choreographer in Aamir Khan, Urmila Matondkar film, credit war with Saroj Khan

As Rangeela will re-release in cinemas after 30 years, director-producer Ahmed Khan joins DNA India for an exclusive conversation, giving insights on his first major break as choreographer, how he landed Rangeela, life after the film's blockbuster success, and the credit war with Saroj Khan.

Filmmaker Ahmed Khan is known for directing Baaghi 2 and Baaghi 3, and producing Paathshaala, Ek Paheli Leela. But his journey started as a child artiste. After getting recognised in Mr India, Ahmed started his career as a choreographer. The 1995-released Rangeela was his first movie, and he impressed the masses with his vision and the steps he gave to Urmila Matondkar and Aamir Khan. As Ram Gopal Varma's film is re-releasing in cinemas, Ahmed joins DNA India for an exclusive interaction. Excerpts

Q: Congratulations, Rangeela, your first major work as a choreographer is re-releasing. What’s your take on that? What are your memories of the movie?

A: Thank you so much. It feels like reliving that moment. At that time, we didn’t know what the film would become—we were just working on our first film. Today, when a film releases, you see if it’s a blockbuster or a chartbuster. Looking back now, it feels joyous.

Q: You even won the Best Choreographer Filmfare Award for Rangeela Re. Was that the only song you choreographed in the film?

A: No, I choreographed the entire film except for Tanha Tanha. I did most of the songs.

Q: How was life before Rangeela and after Rangeela?

A: It’s like asking how life changes before and after winning a World Cup. I was just a boy who played football, cricket, spent time with friends… and suddenly I stepped into the shoes of a top choreographer and won an award in my very first film. It’s a dream to win an award like that. With my mother’s blessings and the grace of the Almighty, I got it right at the beginning. Life changed overnight. Normally, people work 8–10 years, do multiple songs, and then reach that stage. For me, those years just got wiped away in a single day.

Q: But you still worked hard for years before Rangeela, right? The earliest memory we have of you was of Mr India?

A: Yes, I was fortunate that at 11–12 years old, as a child actor, I did a film that’s still remembered today. Many child actors have done dozens of films and are still unknown because their films didn’t become cult classics. But Mr India did. And it was a children’s film—Anil Kapoor was there, but the kids played an important part. As for Rangeela, my first film as a choreographer was a musical, and to this day it’s known as one of the biggest musicals. Life has been kind to me.

Q: How easy or difficult was it to make Urmila, Aamir, and Jackie dance?

A: See, for me, it was my first film. I was not that careful about what to do. It was my first film was mujhe all out jaana tha. I didn't know everybody was on the same page. Urmila said, "Mujhe naya steps de. Jo steps karvana hai karva. Even Aamir went all out. So, it was not only me. Everybody was saying the same thing. We have to go all out. And we went all out. Finally, we got the result, and it's been loved by all.

Q: Tell me one thing — how did you land Rangeela? How did that happen?

A: I was assisting Saroj ji—Saroj Khan—at that time. Somehow, her dates were clashing with Rangeela. She used to send me for Tanha Tanha and other songs. So, Ramu told me, “I want you to do the film.” That was a complete shocker for me. And that’s how I got Rangeela. After that… the rest is history.

Q: After the release, there was a whole credit war. Saroj Khan was upset with the makers. Would you like to say something about that?

A: She is my guru, always. To date, I say she is my guru. But credits are not in our hands—they are in the hands of the producer and the director. It’s their call. Ram Gopal Varma went all out for me and helped me. He wanted to put my name the way he felt was right. That’s what happened. It wasn’t in my control. It blew out of proportion, yes, but people also noticed me from my first film because of it.