Exclusive: Ahead of Independence Day, Adnan Sami says India- Pakistan 'love each other, but won't admit', reveals reason: 'Some people don't want...'

Adnan Sami strongly believes that there is love between India and Pakistan, but a few people are making sure not to peace prevail between the two countries.

India will complete 80 years of Independence, and on the special occasion, singer-composer Adnan Sami says that there is love between India and Pakistan. Recently, Adnan launched his new single, Ishq Tamasha, a cry about lost love and redemption from societal bondages. While promoting his new melody, Adnan joins DNA India for an exclusive conversation, sharing his thoughts about the unspoken love between India and Pakistan. Adnan has a special connection with both countries, which has also evolved him as an artiste.

What should people of India and Pakistan understand about each other

Ask him, what is one thing he wishes people from both countries understood better about each other? Adnan instantly replies, "That they love each other, but they won't admit it." Adnan further explains that this is also an expression of love.

Watch Adnan Sami talking about India and Pakistan's bond

At one point in time, sanity will come in: Adnan Sami

The singer believes that only when people with vested interests are not letting peace prevail, "There is love; it's just unfortunate that some people with vested interests don't want to see it flourish. The fact of the matter is there is love. I'm sure at one point in time, some kind of sanity will come in."

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It is in our DNA; we can't shun that: Adnan Sami

Adnan feels that the bond between India and Pakistan can't be ignored because it is a part of our DNA. "If East and West Germany can come together and unite, I'm sure that one point in time....The DNA is there. So many people have relatives on both sides. There are origins. You can't shun that. Eventually, once these people with vested interests finally realise that it's a futile exercise, I'm sure they will unite." He concludes, "Everybody loves each other. The connection is there." Adnan's latest song, Ishq Tamasha, is currently streaming on all the digital platforms.