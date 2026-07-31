Exclusive: After postponing release, Ohh My Dog follows Laapataa Ladies, The Lunchbox route, opts for...

After pushing a film for a week, Ohh My Dog has now opted for a promotional strategy similar to The Lunchbox and Laapataa Ladies.

In an era dominated by aggressive marketing campaigns, director Amit Rai's Ohh My Dog is taking a different path. Instead of banking solely on promotions, the makers have opted for a nationwide audience screening campaign to generate organic word of mouth ahead of the film's theatrical release on August 7.

Where were the audience screenings held?

The special screenings commenced earlier this week and have already been hosted in Indore, Delhi, Pune, Lucknow and Kolkata. Over the coming days, the film will travel to Patna, Ahmedabad, Guwahati, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Chandigarh and Mumbai, wrapping up the tour before August 4.

Ohh My God is following the footprints of sleeper hits?

The strategy mirrors the release model adopted by critically acclaimed films like The Lunchbox and Laapataa Ladies, both of which steadily built momentum through glowing audience recommendations and sustained theatrical runs. Rather than a mega opening weekend, the makers of Ohh My Dog are aiming to let audiences become the film's biggest ambassadors.

Also read: Ohh My Dog postponed: Pankaj Tripathi's family drama pushed for a week due to THIS reason

Why choose audience screenings?

According to the makers, the early screenings have generated an encouraging response, with audiences calling Ohh My Dog one of the year's most heartwarming family entertainers. Many viewers have praised its emotional storytelling, its message of compassion and the moving bond between its central characters.

Audience love is strongest promotion: Amit Rai

Speaking about the decision to screen the film for audiences much in advance, director Amit Rai said, "Some films find their true voice through the people who watch them. Ohh My Dog is a film made with honesty and heart, and I believe genuine audience love is the strongest promotion any film can receive. We want people to experience it first and let their emotions do the talking."

Produced by Amit Rai, Rajesh Bhardwaj, and Sana Warsi, Ohh My Dog stars Maahi Rai, Pankaj Tripathi, Geeta Aggarwal Sharma, Rajesh Kumar, Pawan Malhotra, Sulakhyana Baruah, Vijay Mishra, and canine stars Oscar and Bruno, along with over 250 dogs.