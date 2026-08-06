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Exclusive: Adnan Sami on Ishq Tamasha, admits he 'channelises his pain through music', calls it 'free therapy sessions'

Adnan Sami dropped his latest single, Ishq Tamasha, the melody celebrating junooniyat, pain, and redemption. The singer also reveals how music has helped him to survive through highs and lows.

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Simran Singh

Updated : Aug 06, 2026, 03:35 PM IST | Edited by : Simran Singh

Exclusive: Adnan Sami on Ishq Tamasha, admits he 'channelises his pain through music', calls it 'free therapy sessions'
Adnan Sami (Image source: Official handout)
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Singer-composer Adnan Sami returns with another captivating single, Ishq Tamasha, and has released the music video online. After captivating audiences with the bold and unconventional Lipstick, Adnan brings Ishq Tamasha, released by Zee Music Company, which looks at love through a contemporary lens. The song establishes how its language and expressions may change with time, even as the emotions remain universal. 

What makes Ishq Tamasha special? 

Blending heartfelt melodies with Pop-Rock textures and expressive visual storytelling, Ishq Tamasha creates an immersive emotional experience that is designed to resonate across generations. The song celebrates the many shades of human emotion, highlighting how movement can give form to feelings that are often difficult to articulate. Through the chemistry and expressive interplay of its performers, the music video translates the emotional depth of the track into a visual narrative where every gesture carries meaning.
The release also strengthens the ongoing collaboration with Zee Music Company, a partnership that continues to give him the freedom to experiment with new genres and deliver diverse musical experiences to audiences.

Here's the new sensation from Adnan Sami

I consider music as my 'free therapy sessions': Adnan Sami

Speaking about the song, Adnan Sami admits that each of his songs comes from his personal experiences. At various instances, he channelised his pain, suffering, and deepest feelings through music. "I have channelised my pain through music many times. My songs reflect my personality, my highs and lows, my deepest emotions. I call music my free therapy session, or else I would have gone mad (laughs)."

Discussing the message he wishes to convey with Ishq Tamasha, Adnan says, "Love has always been an emotion that evolves with the times, but at it’s core, it remains universal. Ishq Tamasha is a song about emotions that sometimes go beyond words. Love, longing, heartbreak, joy, sadness or even anger,  each of these feelings has it’s own language, and dance can express them in a way that words sometimes cannot."  

He concludes, "My collaboration with Zee Music Company has given me the creative freedom to experiment with different sounds and forms of expression, and I hope Ishq Tamasha allows listeners to connect with the song through their own emotions and experiences."

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