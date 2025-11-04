FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
HomeBollywood

BOLLYWOOD

Exclusive | Aditya Suhas Jambhale on Baramulla, why directing supernatural film after Article 370, Bollywood's disservice to horror genre

Director Aditya Suhas Jambhale is back with his second directorial. However, this time he ain't directing a political thriller like Article 370, but a supernatural horror thriller, Baramulla. Read on to know his thoughts about the horror genre and life after directing the Yami Gautam-starrer.

Latest News

Simran Singh

Updated : Nov 04, 2025, 06:59 PM IST | Edited by : Simran Singh

Exclusive | Aditya Suhas Jambhale on Baramulla, why directing supernatural film after Article 370, Bollywood's disservice to horror genre
Aditya Suhas Jambhale, Manav Kaul in Baramulla
Director Aditya Suhas Jambhale, best known for making his debut with the impactful directorial Yami Gautam-starrer Article 370, now brings Baramulla. Aditya's second film is completely different from Article 370. Unlike the political thriller, the upcoming film starring Manav Kaul is a supernatural horror-thriller set in Kashmir. Ahead of the movie release, Aditya joins DNA India for an exclusive interaction, discussing his film, his thought process, and more. 

Q: When I saw the trailer, I had a thought: what would the effect be if I saw it on the big screen? First things first — what inspired you to back such a project?

A: I come from Goa. We're chill and relaxed people. I don't want to run in a race of making hit films. Just because I delivered a successful film, I don't want to be repetitive and churn projects. You know, after Article 370, I wanted to do something completely different, something that would challenge me as a filmmaker. Baramulla came to me as a story with layers — not just horror for the sake of scares, but horror that reflects human trauma and emotion. I’ve always believed that the most effective horror stories come from real emotions, and Baramulla offered exactly that.

Q: Indian cinema often treats horror as either supernatural or jump-scare-based, but your trailer feels deeply psychological. What was your approach to balancing realism and fear?

A: That’s a very good question. I think Indian audiences are evolving. They’re not afraid of silence anymore; they’re not afraid of stillness. The idea of Baramulla was to create horror through atmosphere, sound, and emotion rather than through ghosts popping out. I wanted the audience to feel the fear that comes from within — from guilt, grief, and the unknown.

Q: I noticed that the visuals are extremely atmospheric — snow, fog, silence — everything seems intentional. Was Kashmir always your first choice as the backdrop?

A: Yes, absolutely. Kashmir has this haunting beauty that can be both divine and disturbing. The landscape itself has a personality — you can feel peace and unease at the same time. We wanted to use that duality. Shooting there was difficult, but it added a lot to the texture of the film. No one could have imagined that scenic beauty like Kashmir could also be a backdrop for such a supernatural horror thriller. I think that's what kicked me. 

Q: Many people might expect Baramulla to follow the traditional Indian horror format, but it feels closer to something like The Haunting of Hill House or Hereditary. Were there any global inspirations for your storytelling style?

A: I love those references. Hereditary, The Witch, The Haunting of Hill House — they’re all slow-burn horrors that trust the audience’s intelligence. They are both on Netflix, and thanks to this OTT giant for backing such content. I think it is the perfect platform to showcase our film. The example I gave you allows fear to build gradually. I think we’re at a point in Indian cinema where we can take those creative risks. So yes, those works definitely inspired me, but I wanted to keep the emotion and soul very Indian.

Q: How did you prepare your actors for such an emotionally heavy story?

A: I told them from day one that this wasn’t just a horror film — it’s about pain, loss, and memories that refuse to fade. Every actor had to dig deep into their emotions. We did workshops focusing on silence and stillness, because fear often hides in those moments.

Q: Coming off Article 370, which was political and powerful, this is quite a genre shift. Did you ever feel uncertain about such a drastic change?

A: I did, honestly. But as a filmmaker, I don’t want to be boxed into one genre. After Article 370, I wanted to explore human fear and vulnerability. Baramulla allowed me to test my craft in new ways — it’s intimate, dark, and very psychological.

Q: The title itself — Baramulla — evokes a strong emotional and geographical identity. Is there a symbolic meaning behind it?

A: Yes. The place represents more than geography — it’s a state of mind. It’s about people caught between peace and chaos, beauty and terror. The horror is both external and internal.

Q: How do you see the evolution of Indian horror over the next few years?

A: I think we’re entering a very exciting phase. Audiences are ready for layered stories, not just jump scares. Filmmakers are becoming bolder. We can now make horror films that are rooted in Indian culture and mythology, but told with cinematic sophistication. That’s where I think Baramulla stands — it’s our story, told in a global way.

Q: Lastly, what do you want the audience to feel when they walk out after watching Baramulla?

A: I want them to feel unsettled but moved. I don’t want them to just scream and forget. I want the story to stay with them — to make them question what fear really is, and what guilt does to a person. If they walk out thinking about their own emotions, I’ll feel I’ve succeeded.

Baramulla will be streaming only on Netflix on November 7

